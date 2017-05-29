SEEDS, Durham’s urban garden and outdoor classroom, hires new director

Jeffrey T. Howell has been named the new executive director of the SEEDS urban garden and kitchen classroom in Northeast Central Durham.
Howell will join SEEDS in June after four years at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability and E.K. Powe Elementary School in Durham where he worked as an exceptional children’s teacher and case manager.
He has an undergraduate degree in 2011 in environmental science from Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, and a master’s degree in public health in 2013 from the University of Pittsburgh, where he studied behavioral and community health science.
“We’re excited for Jeff to bring his educational experience as an exceptional children’s teacher to bear on the work of SEEDS and its young people,” said Wil Weldon, board chair of SEEDS, said in a release. “His sensitivity and experience as a teacher and his vision will help SEEDS grow as an urban garden and kitchen classroom. We can’t wait to see to how he will involve SEEDS in new ways to support the community.”
Hands-on learning helps students remain engaged and understand new concepts, Howell said.
“As a lover of traveling, my fondest memories always center around meeting new people, locals or other travelers, and sharing a meal with them – allowing you to witness the world from their perspective.
“The amazing concept behind SEEDS is that the organization combines both of these loves into a program that has the potential to make a lasting impact in our community,” he said.
SEEDS, at 706 Gilbert St., will continue under the leadership of interim executive director Sarah J. Shapard until Howell officially joins the organization on June 19.
