N.C. House budget writers release spending plan for for UNC system

N.C. House budget writers have proposed scaling back a program that’s supposed to offer heavily discounted tuition at three UNC system campuses, to make it available only to in-state students.
The draft 2017-18 budget for the system released Thursday morning to the House’s education appropriations subcommittee also would eliminate funding for the N.C. Policy Collaboratory, the environmental-policy think tank legislators ordered set up at UNC-Chapel Hill just last year.
A subcommittee vote is possible later on Thursday, said Rep. Craig Horn, R-Union, one of its co-chairmen.
The change to the tuition discounts, the N.C. Promise Tuition program, would save taxpayers nearly $11 million in fiscal 2018-19 by ruling out the participation of out-of-state students.
Passed last year, the discount program caps in-state tuition at Western Carolina University, Elizabeth City State University and UNC-Pembroke at $500 a semester.
That will remain, but the new budget proposal emerging from Horn’s committee would eliminate a separate, $2,500 cap on out-of-state tuition for the three campuses.
Because legislators had promised UNC leaders they’d compensate Western Carolina, ECSU and Pembroke from any revenue losses associated with the program, the change means the state won’t have to supply them as much money in fiscal 2018-19.
The three campuses remain in line to eventually receive an extra $40 million in state subsidies, to cover in-state students once the program goes into effect, legislative staffers said.
Along with eliminating the need for a further $11 million in subsidies, barring out-of-state students from participating also would effectively do away with the “border tuition” aspect of the N.C. Promise Tuition program.
Some campus and UNC officials have favored letting campuses on the edge of the state, like ECSU, offer discounts on out-of-state tuition to attract students from the Norfolk, Virginia area and similar neighboring locales.
Meanwhile, the elimination of funding for the N.C. Policy Collaboratory would cost UNC-Chapel Hill $1 million a year in recurring money.
The collaboratory was an unexpected addition to the state’s fiscal 2016-17 budget, ostensibly put there to give state leaders access to state-of-the-art thinking about such matters as the future of North Carolina’s shellfish industry and pollution control in man-made reservoirs like Jordan Lake.
But it’s been controversial from the start because legislators ordered it set up under UNC-Chapel Hill’s business office, rather than with the academic arm of the institution controlled by Provost Jim Dean.
Further fueling contention, speculation quickly surfaced that Jeffrey Warren, then an aide to state Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, likely had the inside track to get a job at the collaboratory.
That proved out in March, when UNC-Chapel Hill officials confirmed they’d hired Warren as the collaboratory’s research director. He reports to Brad Ives, the university’s associate vice chancellor for campus enterprises.
Legislative staffers briefed the members of Horn’s subcommittee on the draft during a Thursday morning meeting. Members like state Rep. Mickey Michaux, D-Durham, offered no immediate comment on the substance of the provisions affecting the N.C. Promise Tuition program and the N.C. Policy Collaboratory.
Horn said the draft has to go through the full House Appropriations Committee before reaching the House floor.
The subcommittee draft doesn’t include a N.C. Senate proposal to cut $4 million from the budget of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Law.
Neither it nor the Senate budget proposal would supply an extra $2 million Gov. Roy Cooper has requested for N.C. Central University’s planned new business school. Cooper wants the money added to what’s already $30 million in bond funding, to underwrite land purchases at a project site at the corner of N.C. 55 and Lawson Street in Durham.
Ray Gronberg: 919-419-6648, @rcgronberg
Comments