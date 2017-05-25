Durham father says United apology not enough after airline accused him of inappropriately touching son on flight

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Listen to Henry Amador-Batten, and his partner Joel, describe how a recent accusation by United Airlines of inappropriately touching his son on a flight into RDU airport, has affected their family, on Tuesday May 24, 2017, in Durham, NC. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Listen to Henry Amador-Batten, and his partner Joel, describe how a recent accusation by United Airlines of inappropriately touching his son on a flight into RDU airport, has affected their family, on Tuesday May 24, 2017, in Durham, NC. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com