Paula Bullock
Paula Bullock Warren-Hicks, William Submitted
Paula Bullock Warren-Hicks, William Submitted

Durham County

May 24, 2017 2:38 PM

Veterinarian arrested, charged with thefts totaling more than $50,000 in fraud, forgery case

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Veterinarian and owner of Affordable Animal Care on North Pointe Drive, Paula Bullock was charged with two counts of identity theft, one count of financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, forgery and accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000.

Bullock allegedly used a customer’s credit card to charge more than $36,000 in personal expenses and more than $2,500 in vet supplies from Dec. 2016 through April 2017.

Additionally, Bullock is accused using another veterinarian’s identity and forging documents to obtain more than $11,700 in veterinary supplies and medications.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble 2:13

Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos