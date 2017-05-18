Durham City Council to vote on $4.2 million grant for Fayette Place purchase

"I don't know why they tore it down," Arthur Royster, 81, says as he walks past the fenced-in remain of the Fayette Place public housing project in the Hayti district on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2016. "Everybody's about the damn dollar," says the retired housekeeper at N.C. Central University. "Money's good; you need it to survive. "But people take the money and that's all they think about." Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver,com