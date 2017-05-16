Former N.C. state Sen. Ralph Hunt Sr. has passed away

Former N.C. state Sen. Ralph Hunt Sr. has died.
Details about his death were not immediately announced.
Sen. Hunt was involved in politics at the local and state levels for many years, serving five terms as a Democrat in the state Senate from 1985 to 1993 where he held leadership roles as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and as majority whip.
Sen. Hunt at one time was the executive vice president of Durham Business and Professional Chain Inc., was an instructor at N.C.Central University’s School of Business and held positions on many local boards including Durham Downtown Revitalization Foundation Inc. and Mutual Savings and Loan Association.
Sen. Hunt also once served on the Durham City Council and most recently served as chairman of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People through 2016.
This story will be updated later today.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments