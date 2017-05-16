Durham Public Schools names interim HR director

Kimberly Hager has been named interim executive director for human resources for Durham Public Schools, effective immediately.
Hager will fill in for Thomas Crabtree, the Durham Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of human resources, who has taken a three-month leave of absence to deal with an undisclosed illness.
Hager, a Durham native and Hillside High School and N.C. Central University graduate, most recently served as a DPS human resources administrator and was the executive assistant to the chief of staff in another DPS administration.
Her appointment to the interim post was announced Tuesday by Hugh Osteen, the school district’s deputy superintendent for operational services.
“Please welcome Ms. Hager to her new role during this busy time,” Osteen said in a note to the school district.
Crabtree’s leave of absence comes at a critical time for the school district, which is now in the teacher hiring and retention season.
Hager has been an elementary teacher, worked in corporate recruitment and benefits and was the director of the Office of Student Enrollment for the New York City Department of Education.
Crabtree has led the school district’s human resources department since 2014.
He worked for DPS before 2014, but left in 2010 to join a private firm, then returned to public schools as the assistant superintendent of human resources in Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools.
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
Comments