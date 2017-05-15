Your five questions about Moogfest answered

Moogfest starts Thursday, May 18 and continues through Sunday, May 21 at various locations, drawing thousands of visitors to multiple venues in downtown Durham. This is the second year that Moogfest will be in Durham. We’re here to answer your pressing questions on what this is all about:
What is Moogfest?
The name Moogfest is derived from the late Bob Moog, engineer and creator of electronic instruments, and his company, Moog Music. Moogfest is called “the synthesis of music, art and technology” and pays tribute to Moog’s legacy. Moogfest moved to Durham from Asheville in 2016. While Moog synthesizers are at its core, the festival is also a time of concerts, discussions, workshops and playing around with technology. For concerts, genre-wise it’s mostly electronic music but there are artists outside that genre you’ve heard of, too. There is stuff to hear, see and do even if you have no previous knowledge of synthesizers.
Who’s on stage?
A lot of people. Big names include Talib Kweli, Gotye, Animal Collective and Flying Lotus and many, many more. But it’s not just concerts. There are art installations, discussions and presentations including some performers, like Kweli, and those known previously mostly for their music, like R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who has an installation throughout Moogfest.
Is anything free?
Yes. There are events throughout Moogfest that are free, and geared for a range of interests and that also appeal to kids. Full list of free events: https://moogfest2017.sched.com/company/Free+Session
How much are festival passes?
Moogfest sells tickets for the entire festival, so a $249 (plus fees) tickets gets you general admission access for the duration May 18-21, but some events are already full. VIP tickets cost $499 (plus fees) and get you priority access. tickets.moogfest.com
Am I allowed to bring my own food and drinks to shows?
Nope. Sealed water bottles only. No self sticks, either. Or drugs or weapons, obviously. No drones, either. All bags will be checked and confiscated items will be thrown away.
