Hillside High, Northern High resource officer reportedly fired

A school resource officer who reportedly worked at two different Durham County high schools is under investigation and has been fired from his job, WTVD-TV reported Friday evening.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WTVD Friday that Deputy Chris (C.L.) Kelly had been let go.
In a statement to The Herald-Sun, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said:
“The Sheriff’s Office can confirm it is conducting an internal investigation involving a former member of the staff. Former Deputy C. L. Kelly joined the Sheriff’s Office on August 19, 2013 and was separated from the Agency on April 28, 2017.
“He served as a School Resource Officer and he worked under the Warrant Squad, Patrol and Courts Divisions during his time at the Sheriff’s Office. Pending the outcome of the Sheriff’s Office investigation, no additional details are available at this time.”
The Durham Public Schools told WTVD that Kelly worked at Hillside High School as a resource officer and did off-duty work as a contract officer at Northern High School.
