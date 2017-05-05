Durham Board of Elections names Bowens as new director of elections

The Durham County Board of Elections announced Friday that Derek Lamar Bowens has been named as its new Director of Elections.
Bowens will start in his new role on June 5.
The Durham County Board of Elections voted unanimously on April 27 to submit Bowens as its nominee for appointment as Director of Elections to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
State Board of Elections Director Kim Strach, made the official appointment of Bowens on May 1.
Bowens has experience as an Elections Compliance Specialist and an Elections Supervisor for the New Hanover County Board of Elections.
Most recently, Derek served in New Hanover County as its interim elections director and then as director of elections for two years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a certificate in project management from UNC-Wilmington. Bowens is also a certified North Carolina Elections Administrator whose elections board was one of the first recipients of a Best Practices Achievement Award from the U.S. Election Assistance Comission (EAC), for development of a Precinct Official Management Portal.
William Brian Jr., chairman of the Durham County Board of Elections, said “Derek has the intellect, the background and the experience, as well as an energy and love of people that will serve the Durham community well.”
