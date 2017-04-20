‘Hamilton’ effect? DPAC sets record season seat sales

The Durham Performing Arts Center is selling a record number of season seat memberships for 2017-18, hitting 15,328 memberships sold as of Wednesday, said DPAC General Manager Bob Klaus.
Season seat members for 2017-18 are guaranteed they can renew their memberships for the following season, 2018-19, which includes “Hamilton.”
The previous high mark for DPAC’s SunTrust Broadway season ticket sales was the 2015-16 season, Klaus said, with 15,241 memberships sold.
“It’s exciting to see Broadway fans from throughout the region respond so favorably to our 2017-2018 season. SunTrust Broadway at DPAC is our signature series and has grown to not only be the largest performing arts series in the region, but also one of the top Broadway series in America,” he said.
“We can’t wait until the new season starts this September. Our season members are locked in with the best seats at the best prices for the newest Broadway hits like ‘Waitress’ and ‘On Your Feet,’ plus for the first time ever on stage at DPAC, ‘Les Miserables,’” Klaus said.
When DPAC announced the coming season earlier this year, it did so with cast members from “Waitress” and “Les Miserables.” “Waitress” cast member Stephanie Torns sang “She Used to Be Mine” at the season announcement in February. She told The Herald-Sun that the musical is small and quaint, which keeps it “baked from the heart.” “Waitress,” is based on the film starring Keri Russell. Featuring music by Sara Bareilles, who is starring in the show on Broadway right now, the tour will be at DPAC May 1 through May 6, 2018.
Will Ray, who portrayed “Les Miserables” protagonist Jean Valjean on Broadway, said this production is completely reimagined from the original, and a little grittier and more cinematic. This tour is the exact same production as when on tour before the recent Broadway run, he said, and uses the Broadway set. “Les Miserables” will be at DPAC Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.
The rest of the upcoming SunTrust Broadway series season includes “The Little Mermaid,” “School of Rock,” “Love Never Dies,” “The Color Purple” and “Circus 1903.” “The Phantom of the Opera” will also return as an “Encore” performance.
Days after that season was announced, “Hamilton” was announced as coming to DPAC in 2018 as part of the 2018-19 season. To guarantee renewal of season memberships for the season thats includes “Hamilton,” memberships need to be purchased for 2017-18. At the February performances of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a season seat membership sales table was set up in the lobby. Next to a big sign featuring the 2017-18 season was another about “Hamilton” coming in 2018. No date for the 2018 engagement has been announced yet.
“Hamilton” is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit with tickets really hard to come by on Broadway and hard to get for the new national tour, too.
A story of one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, it also features Aaron Burr, the Marquis de Lafayette, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. The musical features hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B performed by a cast of people of color. The original cast recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
For DPAC ticket information, visit dpacnc.com.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
Comments