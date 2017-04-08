Fire damages Falls Pointe at the Park apartment building

DURHAM A three-story apartment building at the Falls Pointe at the Park complex, 100 Cascade Falls Lane, was damaged Saturday afternoon by fire.
Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 2:59 p.m. and reported heavy fire in the front of the building. He said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The fire damaged six apartments and displaced 10 adults and five children, Iannuzzi said. The American Red Cross was called to assist those residents.
Iannuzzi added that the fire investigator was on the scene to probe the cause of the blaze which was not yet known.
Mark Donovan
