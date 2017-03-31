Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation

The family of a Durham teenager found dead in her jail cell this month will protest at noon today outside the Durham County Detention Facility.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has said Uniece Glenae “Niecey” Fennell died from an apparent suicide. She was found hanging from a bedsheet wrapped around a window bar.
Fennell, 17, was being held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of Andre Bond on July 10, 2016. Bond was found dead on Woodview Drive in what appeared to have been a drive-by attack.
In a statement released by Spirit House on Friday, the family says it wants an independent investigation into the March 23 death that goes beyond the State Bureau of Investigation review being conducted under standard procedure in such deaths.
“The Durham County sheriff, who is in charge of the Durham County Detention Facility, must be held accountable for the failure to fix the long-known problem of the risk of the bars in certain cells and all other unsafe condions,” the statement said.
“My daughter Niecey Fennell was a minor being held in adult facility that could not provide the basic necessies for a minor including safety,” Fennell’s mother Julia Graves said in the statement, adding that her daughter would not harm herself due to her religious beliefs.
“She was a young lady full of life love and despite her current situation optimistic and happy she had plans for her future which included raising her deceased twin brother’s new baby, finishing school, and as usual being a great help to her mother,” Graves said.
“We know she did not die at her own hands and if she did the state is responsible,” she continued.
