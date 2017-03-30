Durham Democrats appoint Morey to the late Paul Luebke’s House seat

Durham County Democrats voted to appoint Chief District Judge Marcia Morey to the N.C. House District 30 seat Thursday night.
Morey is a permanent replacement for a vacancy created by the October death of Paul Luebke, 70, a Democrat who represented Durham for 25 years in the state House.
Luebke had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2015 and received treatment, but he suffered a sudden return of the cancer. He was running for re-election to a 14th term, and his name remained on the ballot for the general election.
Phil Lehman was appointed to the seat the night before the Nov. 8 election to fill the seat temporarily.
Five were nominated to fill the seat. Morey, 61, received a majority of votes from a subset of the Durham County Democratic Party. The subset included precinct chairs and vice chairs and elected officials who live in the district.
Morey has served on the bench for nearly 18 years. She was a driving force behind the county’s misdemeanor diversion program, which was the first in the state after it was established in 2014 to give 16- and 17-year-olds charged with certain misdemeanors a second chance. The program was later expanded to18- to 21-year-olds and has been a model for other counties across the state.
