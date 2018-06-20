'Please help.' Man went door-to-door at Durham complex where 3 were found dead in pool.

Two people who called 911 on Tuesday told dispatchers that a young man was frantically going door-to-door asking for help at the Durham apartment complex where three people were found dead in the pool.

“There is some guy running around outside saying, 'Please help,' knocking on everybody's door," a caller told an emergency dispatcher. "He sounds like he really, really needs help. There is something going on.”

Police on Wednesday identified the three people, described as drowning victims, who were found unresponsive in the pool at Capital Tower Apartments shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. They are Abril Yuliana Flores-Ojeda, 15; Brian Manuel Benites, 16; and Luis Enrique Delgado-Romero, 21.

None of them lived at the apartment complex and there was no indication of foul play or electrocution, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Rescue workers tried to revive them, but they were pronounced dead at Duke University Hospital.

Both 911 callers said the man was asking for help.

"This guy knocked on my door," the second 911 caller said. "He's crying. There is supposed to be someone drowning in the pool."

The man can be heard sobbing in the background, and at one point the 911 caller asks him to calm down.

"I can't," he responded.

When the dispatcher urged the caller to have the man say the location of the pool, the caller said the man appeared drunk.

"He can't remember," the caller said, adding that the man apparently attempted to perform CPR on the victims.

The other caller said the man was only wearing underwear.

The 911 operator asked if any weapons were visible.

“Ma'am I have no clue about any weapons,” the caller said. “All I know is, there is a man running around outside, naked."

The pool passed a county health inspection earlier this month, according to Durham officials. Those inspections do not include electrical systems.

Staff writers Ron Gallagher and Thomasi McDonald contributed.