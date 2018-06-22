Acres of roses once filled this property. Now a large apartment complex is planned.

What was once a commercial rose garden in southwest Durham could become the city’s next large apartment project.

LRC VII wants to put a 295-unit apartment project that could also eventually include a hotel and offices on land that was once the home of Witherspoon Rose Culture, according to plans submitted plans to the Durham City-County Planning Department. LRC VII is a limited liability company that lists the same address as Chapel Hill real estate company Empire Associates.

LRC VII's partners include Louis Gonzalez and his son Bob, Chris Howlett and his daughter Kathryn, The News & Observer reported in 2016, when the rose garden property, at 3312 Watkins Road, was purchased. Efforts to reach Empire Associates were not immediately successful.

That would place the new project adjacent to the Patterson Place Shopping Center, an area that is home to several apartment communities and retailers.





Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In 2016, Witherspoon Rose Culture announced that it would be moving to a new location at 4800 Garrett Road, after selling its eight-acre property to LRC VII for $5.3 million, according to county records. That sale ended the rose grower's longtime run on Watkins Road in Durham.

Witherspoon Rose Culture was founded in Durham in 1951. In 1954, the company bought five acres and later bought another three. The company was founded by Bob and Thelma Witherspoon.

The rose company was started before that section of Durham began to be developed. Interstate 40 and U.S. 15-501 eventually were built nearby, and in 2002, the Patterson Place development was created, bringing big-box retailers next door.

The property also sits close to one of the 17 proposed stations on the Durham-Orange light-rail project. In the documents submitted to the city, the developers said they are working with GoTriangle to reserve a little more than half an acre for the light rail project.

A proposed path of the Durham-Orange light-rail project through the Patterson Place shopping center.

In the submitted plans, the proposed apartment is called the Witherspoon Apartments.

The plans call for the development of the eight-acre property in two phases.

The first phase would focus on 3.74 acres and build 295 apartments in two five-story buildings. Birmingham, Alabama-based Crowne Partners is listed as the potential operator of the apartments in the submitted documents. Crowne is currently helping develop an apartment project in Cary on Brushy Mountain Street.

A rendering of the Witherspoon Apartments submitted to the Durham City-County Planning Department.

The proposed apartments would be broken down into 125 one-bedroom units, 145 two-bedroom units and 25 three-bedroom units.

The second phase, which would target the remaining 4.3 acres of the property, would include space designated for a 200-room hotel and up to 195,000 square feet of office space.

The plans also show that the developer would provide a donation of $32,000 to the Durham Public Schools and make three separate payments to the city of $50,000 each to be used for affordable housing.