Where to buy a local turkey this Thanksgiving

If you are looking to buy a locally-sourced turkey in time for Thanksgiving — or Christmas — here are a few tips.
From the many farmers’ markets of the Triangle to a smattering of independent farms in the rural areas, there are plenty of options for those interested in getting a turkey that was raised locally.
Most local turkey farms are already taking orders and beginning to sell out of a wide-variety of turkey, including broad-breasted whites, bourbon reds, Narrangansett and heritage turkeys.
Additionally, many local farmers’ markets are offering special pre-Thanksgiving markets to make it easier to buy local items for holiday meals.
The Eno River, Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Durham farmers’ markets will all have their last market days before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Chatham Mills Farmers’ Market’s last market day will be Wednesday, Nov. 22 and the Hillsborough Farmers Market’s last pre-Thanksgiving market is Saturday, Nov. 18.
Here are some local farms with turkeys for sale this holiday season. If you don’t see your favorite local farm listed, feel free to let us know.
Fickle Creek Farm
What’s for sale: Broad-breasted whites.
Price: $6 per pound.
Logistics: Ready for pick up Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 at the farm or Nov. 21 at the markets.
211 Fickle Creek Crossing, Efland
Cane Creek Farm
What’s for sale: Broad-breasted whites.
Price: $6.50 per pound.
Logistics: Order via email at canecreekfarm@gmail.com. Pick up will be the Saturday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
1122 Ossabaw Way, Saxapahaw
Dawnbreaker Farms
What’s for sale: Broad-breasted whites.
Price: $7 per pound.
Logistics: Pick up at the farm, the Carrboro Farmers Market or at the farm’s buying club meet up in Durham.
3200 Breeze Road, Hurdle Mills
Homestead Harvest Farm
What’s for sale: Bourbon reds.
Price: $9 per pound
Logistics: Turkeys will be delivered on Nov 18 between 9 a.m. and noon at the Midtown Farmers Market in Raleigh and on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carrboro Farmers Market. Turkeys will be delivered on ice so buyers will need to bring a cooler for transport.
3721 Graham Sherron Road, Wake Forest
Coon Rock Farm
What’s for sale: Bourbon reds
Price: Not available
Logistics: Available at the pre-Thanksgiving market at the Chapel Hill Farmers Market on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-orders are encouraged and can be made at the farmers market or through the farm’s website.
1021 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough
Fern Creek Farm
What’s for sale: Broad-breasted whites
Price: $6 per pound
Logistics: The turkeys will be ready the Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving and may be picked up at the Wake Forest Farmers Market Tuesday afternoon or at the Creedmoor Farmers Market Wednesday afternoon.
Pickup at intersection of Route 50 and 56 in Creedmoor
Reverence Farms
What’s for sale: Both fresh and frozen turkeys are available
Price: $7.99 per pound
Logistics: Pick up for fresh turkeys will be Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm. Frozen turkeys will be available at the farm during regular business hours starting Nov. 14.
2301 Austin Quarter Road, Saxapahaw
Ninja Cow Farm
What’s for sale: Heritage breed turkeys
Price: $7.99 per pound
Logistics: The turkeys must be pre-ordered online and come from Ninja Cow’s partner farm Brittany Ridge Farms. Delivered unfrozen.
7125 Old Stage Road, Raleigh
Treis Farms
What’s for sale: Narrangansett and royal palm turkeys
Price: $9 per pound
Logistics: Turkeys must be pre-ordered online and are available for pickup at the Eno River Farmers Market in Hillsborough.
Pickup is located at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough.
CATHIS Farm
What’s for sale: Broad-breasted whites
Price: $7.25 per pound
Logistics: How to order: Send an email asking to order a turkey and we will reply with an invoice for the deposit and pickup locations in Chatham (Chatham Mills Farmers’ Market), Harnett and Moore counties.
6635 McDougald Road, Lilington
