What’s next for the old Herald-Sun building

The pressroom at the old Herald-Sun building will soon become self-storage units, and the rows of desks that made up the newsroom will once again become office space.
More than a year after buying the former Herald-Sun offices at 2828 Pickett Road, Durham-based Ticon Properties is in the middle of an extensive renovation of the 27-year-old building.
The newspaper originally moved from downtown into the Pickett Road building in 1990 before relocating to an office building near Northgate Mall in 2015.
Ticon will retrofit the newspaper building to include 70,000 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage units, 60,000 square feet of office space and an additional 10,000 square feet of retail space.
The renovations are likely to be completed next year.
Ticon, which is owned by Jack McGhee, bought the building from Paxton Media Group, the former owner of The Herald-Sun, in July 2016 for $3.25 million.
Ticon owns several apartment complexes and commercial spaces across greater Durham, including the Pickett Square Townhomes, Sutton Station apartments and 751 Center near the Streets at Southpoint mall.
The storage units will be added to the former printing press and warehouse space in the building, and the former loading docks are being transfromed from garages into small retail spaces.
“Where they actually made the paper and ink ... that is what is going to be converted into storage units,” said Brent Powell, who is leasing the building for Ticon. “The front part of the warehouse, where the loading docks were, (Ticon) is turning that into retail. They are taking the garage doors out and putting store front glass in.”
The two floors that made up the old newsroom and administration offices will become offices once again.
No tenants have been contracted so far, but the office space would be ideal for professional office users such as attorneys and CPAs, and that the small retail space could attract tenants like a mattress store, Powell said.
Brassfield Self Storage will manage the self-storage units at the building. Brassfield currently operates four self-storage locations across Durham, including an old Pepsi building, which is located nearby on Western Bypass, which runs parralel to U.S 15-501 between Pickett Road and Cornwallis Road.
The Western Bypass area has been an active area for Ticon Properties in recent years.
The development company also owns the old Pepsi building, which it bought for $2.2 million in 2012. Ticon has been in the process of clearing trees from the 18.5 acres that the Pepsi building sits on.
Ticon Properties, along with the Judea Reform Congregation, have proposed building a 132-unit senior-living apartment complex on that additional acreage, according to plans submitted to the Durham Planning Department.
That senior-living apartment complex would likely be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019, Powell said.
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
Comments