Alivia’s Durham Bistro closed this summer and has revealed a new concept, and name

A new barbecue joint will open next month on Main Street in Durham.
Maverick’s Smokehouse and Taproom will open in the former Alivia’s Durham Bistro space near Brightleaf Square. After 10 year in Durham, Alivia’s closed its doors for good in June, not long after revamping its menu and hiring a new chef.
Alivia’s owners Fergus Bradley and Jason Sholtz expect to open Maverick’s in September, according to a news release.
The chef is Brian Stinnett, whose resume includes time in the Original Q Shack, Alivia’s Pops Backdoor and Pops Durham Trattoria.
Maverick’s plans to offer a Southern take on barbecue, though not one exclusively devoted to the pepper and vinegar traditions of North Carolina.
There will be smoked pork and ribs, beef brisket, chicken, turkey, sausage and fish, with plans to pay homage to local barbecue styles and stops in Memphis and Texas along the way. The menu also will include fried chicken, collards, fried okra and macaroni and cheese and, in what may be a first for the Triangle, Memphis barbecue spaghetti.
Though the name and concept are completely different from Alivia’s, Maverick’s will still have an outdoor patio, with views of Main and Gregson streets.
The Maverick’s name already is painted on the restaurant in large white letters over red brick, though brown paper remains on the windows. Recruiting has begun for front and back of the house employees on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
