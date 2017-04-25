Indy Week moves downtown offices

Triangle alternative weekly Indy Week has moved into a new downtown office — swapping Main Street for Chapel Hill Street.

The weekly publication is now located in an office above the bar Alley Twenty Six at 320 E. Chapel Hill St., after moving out of its office next to American Underground last week.

Indy Week had been located next to American Underground’s @Main campus at 201 W. Main St. since 2013. It moved there from the Venable Center on East Pettigrew Street.

All of the Durham staff now works in the Chapel Hill Street office, though the publication still controls the American Underground space until the end of the month.

The Durham office serves as the home base for Indy Week, where its editors, production staff and account executives work. It also has a satellite office in downtown Raleigh, where several staffers work.

Jeffrey Billman, editor at Indy Week, said the publication was moving due to the continued growth of downtown tech incubator American Underground.

“They asked if they could help us look for a new space,” he said. “(And) we were amenable to it.”

The former Indy Week space is set to be absorbed by a current American Underground-based company, according to Adam Klein, chief strategist for AU.

Klein would not reveal which company is moving into the space, but added it will be moving there after the technology and music festival Moogfest takes place. The space will also be used as temporary space during by the festival, which runs from May 18-21.

It took a few months for Indy Week to find a comparable space in downtown Durham due to the low vacancy rate, Billman said. After looking at four to five spaces, it signed onto the Chapel Hill Street space earlier this year.

The space is slightly smaller than the Main Street space, according to Billman. County property records puts the space at around 3,600 square feet. The American Underground space was around 3,900 square feet, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

Founded by Durham City Council member Steve Schewel in 1983 as the Independent Weekly, the publication was purchased in 2012 by City of Roses Inc. City of Roses also owns Willamette Week, an alternative weekly in Portland, Ore., and the Santa Fe Reporter in Santa Fe, N.M.