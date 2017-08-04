Thousands filled the Duke East Campus neighborhood Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, for the annual N.C. Gay Pride march and rally.
Faith

NC Pride moves LGBT festival to night-time in response to conflict with Jewish holiday

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

dvaughan@heraldsun.com

August 04, 2017 12:49 PM

DURHAM

For a month, NC Pride has said it would announce a solution to the date conflict of the annual parade and festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Multiple Jewish groups would not be able to participate this year because Sept. 30 is also Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement usually spent in religious services. Yom Kippur begins at sundown Friday night, Sept. 29.

NC Pride’s solution is to hold Pride events starting in the late afternoon and continuing overnight. Called “NC Pride @ Night,” the event will be held from 4 p.m. Sept. 30 to 4 a.m. Oct. 1, with street festivals on Rigsbee Avenue in Durham and on Harrington Street in Raleigh.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan

