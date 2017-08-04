NC Pride moves LGBT festival to night-time in response to conflict with Jewish holiday

For a month, NC Pride has said it would announce a solution to the date conflict of the annual parade and festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.
Multiple Jewish groups would not be able to participate this year because Sept. 30 is also Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement usually spent in religious services. Yom Kippur begins at sundown Friday night, Sept. 29.
NC Pride’s solution is to hold Pride events starting in the late afternoon and continuing overnight. Called “NC Pride @ Night,” the event will be held from 4 p.m. Sept. 30 to 4 a.m. Oct. 1, with street festivals on Rigsbee Avenue in Durham and on Harrington Street in Raleigh.
This is a developing story. Check back at www.heraldsun.com for updates.
