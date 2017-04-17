Belief Briefs: LGBTQ ‘Out of the Shadows’ festival

The Resource Center for Women & Ministry in the South is sponsoring an interfaith festival for LGBTQ called “Coming Out of the Shadows” on April 29. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lyon Park Community Center, 1309 Halley St. in Durham. The festival for all genders will include morning workshops and afternoon facilitated talking circles for healing and celebration. Music and rituals from different traditions will begin and end the day, and chaplains, social workers and alternative healers will be there to offer individual support during the event. Lunch is provide. “Coming Out of the Shadows” has a suggested donation of $10 for those who are able to pay it. It is recommended for ages 16 and older. For information and to register, visit https://lgbtqspirituality.wordpress.com.
Other faith news:
Yom Hashoah at Chapel Hill Kehillah
The annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust Memorial Service of the Durham-Chapel Hill Jewish Federation will be held on April 30 the Chapel Hill Kehillah Synagogue at 1200 Mason Farm Road. The program begins at 3 p.m. and the main speaker will be Sheva Zucker, who will talk about “Seven Years in Shanghai: Life as a Refugee.” It is story of her father, Meyer Zucker and his escape from Europe in 1941 with the help of Japanese diplomat Chiume (Sempo) Sugihara. Free admission. For more information, contact Gary Berman at 919-683-2458 or hspeakup@aol.com.
St. Barbara to host Durham Greek Festival
Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Durham Greek Festival May 6 and 7 at 8306 NC 751 in Durham. The festival of culture, music, food and dance will be held both days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. rain or shine. Admission is free. A portion of festival proceeds will benefit the Durham Rescue Mission. Festival food includes gyro and pita wraps, pork souvlaki, spanakopita and pastitsio. There will also be be lamb roased on a spit and traditional Greek desserts like baklava, galactoboureko, kourambiedes and loukoumades. There will be Greek music throughout the festival and scheduled folkdance performances. The bouzouki band Opa! will perform and there will be cultural exhibits, video travelogues of Greece, Byzantine iconography demonstrations and tours of the church, which was built in the Byzantine style. New this year is a Silent Art Auction featuring fine art, ceramics and collectibles. Also on site will be a market and grocery. For more information, visit DurhamGreekFestival.org, email info@durhamgreekfestival.org or call 919-484-1600.
