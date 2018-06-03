Raleigh man beaten in police video is cited for assault on an officer

Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, of Raleigh has had another altercation with law enforcement.
Hinton was cited early Sunday morning for assaulting an officer, according to his advocate, Diana Powell, CEO and executive director of Justice Served NC.
In an email, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said it responded at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at 2307 Golden Ave., Raleigh. Deputies didn't find a shooting victim, but they did find Hinton behind the residence, the email said.
Based on the deputies' observations of Hinton, they asked EMS to evaluate him. EMS personnel, Hinton's mother and deputies helped him get to the ambulance, the email said.
"Once in the ambulance, Mr. Hinton became combative and resisted treatment," the email said. "During the evaluation, Mr. Hinton kicked a deputy."
Hinton garnered widespread media attention in April. Hinton said that on April 3, he was crossing East Raleigh Street when he was beaten by law enforcement officers and bitten by a police dog. Video captured in the incident.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Hinton with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and assault on a law enforcement animal in the April 3 incident. The charges were later dropped.
Cameron Broadwell, a Wake County sheriff's deputy, and state troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabitha L. Davis were later charged with assault.
Powell said she and Hinton would hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to explain his side of the Sunday morning incident.
