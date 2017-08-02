Anarchist says she’ll fight subpoena in Orange County GOP firebombing case

A fire-damaged room with melted yard signs and burned furniture at the Orange County Republican Headquarters in Hillsborough, on Oct. 17, 2016 in the aftermath of a firebombing at the office Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. A flaming bottle was thrown through the window of the office and a swastika and the words “Nazi Republicans leave town or else” were painted in black on the side of an adjacent building. Jill Knight jhknight@newsobserver.com, 2016 file photo