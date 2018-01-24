A Black History Month reading list – D.G. Martin

Tap dance company and soccer freestyler usher in new arts app at UNC

Indi Cowie, a soccer freestyle sensation, performed with members of Dorrance Dance, a tap dance company based out of New York City, during a collaborative pop up show in Davis Library at UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The performance was part of a week-long residency for the company to celebrate the launch of a new app called 'Arts Everywhere' intended to help the community more easily connect with arts events on campus.