No ‘superficial, modern Christianity’: Film tells story of White Rock Baptist Church

NCCU faculty/student documentary “Nothing but Love in God’s Waters” premiere's at the Hayti Heritage Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. The documentary explores the past and present of Durham’s legendary White Rock Baptist Church. Bruce dePyssler, Daniel Hargrove, Autavius Smith and archival research by Kaylee Sciacca. N.C. Central University

