Downtown drummers draw ire of at least one neighbor. What are police to do?

Drum practice at Durham Central Park has drawn support — and complaints — from its newest residential neighbors.

Liberty Warehouse Apartments opened downtown earlier this year adjacent to the park where the Batala Durham samba-reggae drumming group has been practicing the past two summers. Practice runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays.

Before Batala Durham’s drumming practice this week, members said they were pleased that neighbors were showing support for their outdoor practices at Durham Central Park.

But later Monday evening, someone called police to complain and Batala received a warning. The 911 call to Durham police was made by a woman who said “some of us work really early in the morning” and that she doesn’t “see why they continually come” on Mondays. She also referenced a previous complaint call to police.

Durham City Manager Tom Bonfield said Wednesday that any time the police department gets a complaint, whether from one person or mulitiple people, police respond. He said the managing partners of Liberty Warehouse have no concern about the drumming going on at Durham Central Park. A call to the building’s manager was not returned Wednesday afternoon.

A Durham police officer won’t tell someone to leave the park if there isn’t a noise violation, he said. Bonfield said the officer is put on the spot of asking someone to turn it down or go to a different space. The officer’s role is to document what the facts were, he said. Bonfield said they’re “certainly not going to arrest anybody” over it.

Police respond to a complaint call to see what it’s all about, Bonfield said. He encourages the property owners and supportive residents to work with the person making the complaint calls.

Can the police tell Batala not to practice at the park?

“No, not really,” Bonfield said. “That’s not the police’s place to do that. They’d be more about determining the noise.”

A “Batala Love” event Monday night was organized via Facebook by Kirk Royal, a resident of nearby Liberty Warehouse Apartments. Liberty advertises its apartments as “fashioned to integrate with Durham’s chic downtown.”

Monday evening before practice, Batala member Catherine Edgerton said the drummers appreciated the support.

“It’s so awesome, so rad, so positive,” she said.

Batala belongs at Durham Central Park, Edgerton said. The group practiced there all summer in 2016, but this summer at least one resident of the newly opened apartments has called in a complaint.

Royal said the anonymous person or persons should not be able to call the shots for the rest of the community.

“That’s not being a good neighbor if you’re calling the cops first instead of talking to your neighbor,” Royal said Wednesday. His apartment at Liberty faces the skate park side of Durham Central Park. He has lived in Durham for about six years, in Old North Durham and Northgate Park, before moving downtown in May.

“The reason I moved into the warehouse is to be in the middle of everything. Sometimes the sound is a little louder...and that just goes with the territory, and I knew that going in,” he said.

Royal said he can hear skateboarders outside all the time.

“I hear that clicking and clacking going on, and you know, I signed up for this. I moved in and knew that was there, so I can’t complain. I can’t come in and change the neighborhood — I joined it,” he said.

Monday evening, Edgerton and other Batala members talked about how Durham comes together to support arts and culture. As dragonflies buzzed along the open green space next to the Durham Farmers’ Market pavilion, a resident of Liberty Warehouse walked up with her dog. She saw a flier in the building about coming out to Batala’s practice.

Harriet Sava and her husband moved into their apartment a month and a half ago, she said. She can hear and see Batala’s practices from her window.

“I do like it,” Sava said. “I just think this is part of our community.”

She walks her Labradoodle, Luke, at the park. Sava wanted to live in a location where she’d “be able to walk somewhere.” She has lived in Florida and the Washington, D.C. area, and loves Durham. Sava said she’d like there to be a grocery store within walking distance.

Caique Vidal, one of the founders of Batala Durham, grew up in Brazil, where he said music in the streets is the norm. He has been teaching Afro-Brazilian drums in Durham and moved here from the Raleigh/Wake Forest area, he said, because of the arts and culture.

Vidal said Batala is not against the new residents of Durham Central Park, but wants them to understand that “Durham is a vibrant city that supports the arts.”

This is what attracts people to Durham, Vidal said. “We’re not trying to pick a fight, we just want to keep the space open,” he said.

Bonfield said the city, which owns the park, relies on its officers to use their judgment.

“They always create peace, but a lot of times are put between people who don’t want to work it out themselves and want the city [to do it],” he said. Bonfield said people will complaint to the city about a neighbor’s leaves in their yard instead of trying to work it out directly with the neighbor.

Royal wants the city to adapt noise ordinances to clearly allow Batala’s practice and other events in the park.

“I latched on to this because I have a strong conviction that those of us who move into downtown in what was already an existing neighborhood, across the socio-economic spectrum, we need to respect what makes the neighborhood what it is until we got there,” Royal said.

Vidal said that no one has complained directly to Batala about their practices, and he hopes neighbors will come out to meet them and listen.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Batala is holding a school supplies drive at Durham Central Park.

“This group is giving back to the community in more than just cultural ways,” Royal said.