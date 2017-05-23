Beatles tribute musical ‘Rain’ to ‘Get Back’ to DPAC in 2018

The Beatles tribute musical “RAIN” is coming back to the Durham Performing Arts Center for two nights in February 2018. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 27 for the show coming to DPAC Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.
“RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles” will give three performances and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album. “Rain” includes many Beatles songs from across their discography, including “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Hard Day’s Night,” Let It Be” and “Come Together.”
This will be the third visit of “RAIN” to DPAC. It came in 2012 and in 2015. The 2015 tour included lighting and screen footage changes to the previous tour. Before the 2015 tour, cast member Jimmy Irizarry, who played John Lennon, said “RAIN” includes live replicas of recordings and live performances of songs the Beatles themselves never performed live.
It’s great to see the lasting power of the Beatles, Irizarry said. “The music is classic and it will always be around. It’s great to see people appreciate it,” he said in 2015.
This tour coming in 2018 includes new LED, high definition screens and multi-media.
Group tickets are on sale now via email to groups@dpacnc.com. Individual ticket prices start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787, the box office at 123 Vivian St. or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or at 800-982-2787.
