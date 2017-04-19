Releases from Dolly Parton, Superchunk mark Record Store Day

Local record stores and recording labels are gearing up for the tenth Record Store Day, which will include limited releases from Merge Records and Yep Roc Records.
Carolina Soul in Durham, the area’s newest record store, has ordered some of the limited releases that record companies produce for the annual celebration of brick and mortar record stores, said Jack Bonney, store manager. The new releases will feature “the main genres we like to cover — soul, jazz, rap, reggae and African rock and funk,” Bonney said. Carolina Soul also has been “holding back a substantial used stock that is really nice. We’re saving it for Saturday. It will hit the floor for the first time,” Bonney said.
The store sells vinyl exclusively and concentrates on used recordings. Only about 15 to 20 percent of the store’s stock is new releases, Bonney said.
Local record companies also plan releases for the celebration. Merge Records of Durham will be releasing Superchunk's 2003 compilation of singles, B-sides, and rarities titled “Cup of Sand” for the first time on vinyl. Merge also will be announcing a new label artist, Hollie Cook, and will be giving away a seven-inch vinly record of her cover of "Superstar" by Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett (made famous by The Carpenters) in some stores.
Yep Roc Records of Hillsborough, in partnership with UNC’s Southern Folklife Collection, will release a seven-inch vinyl of Dolly Parton’s first 1959 release, “Puppy Love” and “Girl Left Alone.” Gold Band Records originally released this record. The reissue includes packaging from the original release.
Yep Roc also will release a 12-inch vinyl version of Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin’s, “Hard Travelin’,” and the box set “House of Joy.” House of Joy was the name used in Jamaica for the large wooden speakers that powered the early dancehalls, according to a Yep Roc release. This box set contains 15 rare Studio One singles as well as a poster, booklet, a 45 rpm adapter, and a keychain.
Record Store Day celebrates the culture of music stores, which were once a gathering spot for discussions about music. To draw more customers into stores, record companies produce limited releases for the day. This year, some stores will carry a seven-inch vinyl record commemorating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The single is a reissue of “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.” (More releases are at www.recordstoreday.com.)
Record Store Day’s philosophy melds with “buy local” movements nationally. To participate in Record Store Day, a store must be a stand-alone brick and mortar retailer, according to the organization’s website. Its product line must be at least 50 percent music retail, and the company must not be publicly traded. Ownership must be at least 70 percent located in the state of operation, according to the site.
Participating Stores
▪ All Day Records, 112A E. Main St., Carrboro
▪ Schoolkids Records, 405-C W, Franklin St., Chapel Hill; and 905 W Main St., Durham
▪ Chaz’s Bull City Records, 2600 Hillsborough Road, Durham
▪ Carolina Soul, 117 E. Main St., Durham
▪ Hunky Dory, 718 Ninth St., Durham
Comments