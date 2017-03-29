Free summer concerts: Music on the Lawn lineup at American Tobacco

Summer is coming, and with it outdoor music. American Tobacco Campus has announced its “Back Porch Music on the Lawn” free music series on the lawn at American Tobacco.
The eight concerts will all be held on Thursday evenings between May and September. The series is a joint production of American Tobacco Campus and WUNC-FM 91.5, which also has space at American Tobacco. Concert-goers may bring blankets and chairs to picnic on the lawn. Musicians perform on the stage under the Lucky Strike water tower. You can bring picnics and coolers, but no glass. Restaurants will be open, too, including new ones Wedgie’s sandwich shop and The Bullpen. Wine and beer will also be for sale. Well-behaved dogs can come, too.
Concerts start at 6 p.m. Here’s the lineup:
May 11: Front Country with opener Demolition String Band
May 25: Tellico with opener Skylar Gudasz
June 15: Jim Lauderdale with opener Fireside Collective
June 29: Alice Gerrard & Melody Makers with opener Onyx Club Boys
Aug. 3: Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley with opener Acoustic Manner
Aug. 17: Acoustic Syndicate
Aug. 31: Seldom Scene with opener Cicadia Rhythm
Sept. 14: Billy Strings with opener Whiskey Shivers
The annual series draws large crowds, so show up early to claim a spot on the grass. If you forgot your chair or blanket, there are a few benches and chairs lining the perimeter of the lawn, too.
