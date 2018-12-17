Letters: Sell Confederate statue to the highest bidder, or move it to a museum

A low-cost Sam solution

If there is anything good that has come out of the controversy surrounding the protest that pulled down Silent Sam, it’s to remind us of the cruel history of slavery and Reconstruction in the South.

But what to do with the statue now has become its own controversy, absorbing the time of the legislature, the UNC administration and the Board of Governors, who certainly have items on their agendas that will have far greater impact on the health and wealth of UNC and the state.

Some of the proposed solutions would also cost taxpayers a lot of money.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Here’s a simple low-cost solution that that should appeal to all good capitalists. Auction the statue off to the highest bidder with no reserve price, the only stipulation being that it could not be displayed on public property.

It would be interesting to see who would step forward and bid and how much. If the winner was some neo-Confederate wanting to re-fight the Civil War, and he placed it on his lawn in front of a forty-foot pole flying the Confederate battle flag, so be it. He and his family could absorb the disdain or enjoy the admiration that might come his way and the university could go about the business of education.

Jay Zenner

Durham

Move statue to history museum

Now that (thankfully) a measure of sanity has entered the Silent Sam controversy by turning down the ridiculous idea of spending $5 million-plus to erect a place on campus to house the statue (which would satisfy nothing), there is a simple answer available.

Move it to the N.C. Museum of History where it becomes a part of the true history of our state.

Regardless of your feelings as to who, what, or why it exists, can we be mature enough and intellectually honest enough to accept the fact that history is just that? Reasonable people realize that animosity toward those with differing opinions will never result in a logical solution.

Based on what I read, state law requires it be located on a relevant state owned and/or maintained property. Surely, the Museum of N.C. History is the proper location where Sam can speak his truth — whatever one sees as his truth — and move on from picking at the scab of a 150-year-old wound and allow it to heal.

A.C. Sykes

Durham

Christmas love story

I want to wish every American and those that believe in Jesus Christ as savior, a Merry Christmas. This is why we have Christmas.

It all happened over 2,000 years ago when God’s only begotten son was born in a manger in Bethlehem for there was no room in the Inn.

Christmas means many different things to people, and that’s good as long as it centers on Christ.

When I was a child my thoughts about Christmas were, would I get all the things I asked for. I came up during the Depression when money was scarce but I enjoyed going through that long stocking, hoping for the best.

One Christmas I was so happy when I got that air rifle that I wanted. As I grew a little older I saved up enough money to buy some fire crackers and my friends and I went around town making a joyful noise, waking people up.

Christmas, for some folks, is having a party to celebrate with alcoholic beverages. For many, including myself, Christmas is enjoying having family together with a meal, which we have done for many years at our house. Many love the Christmas season for the beautiful music at church and home. Some love Christmas because it’s profitable for business.

Personally, I believe Christmas is all about love. God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not parish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16). So again I say Merry Christmas to all.

W. Bryan Turner

Hillsborough

Letters policy

Please send up to 250 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, Facebook posts and online comments may be edited for space and clarity.