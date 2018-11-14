Letters: Spellings leaving with a lot bigger paycheck than most

Checks and imbalances

One thing about soon-to-go UNC System President Spellings. She sure knows how to get money for herself.

Ask me, if you want, how my check for 20 years of service to UNC looks next to hers. Not even a flyspeck, if shown visually next to hers. But I have to admit I came to UNC to teach, and what my students of long ago have done since their days on campus is wonderful, tax-free compensation.

Carol Reuss

The writer is a professor emerita at the UNC-CH School of Media and Journalism.

Which veterans?

Kevin Stone, N.C. Division Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took credit for a plane towing a Confederate flag and a banner reading “Restore Silent Sam Now” over Chapel Hill on Sunday (“‘ALL Veterans Matter,’ says organizer of plane flying Confederate flag over UNC,” Nov. 12).

“ALL Veterans Matter,” Stone wrote on Facebook, “Those brave men who were called to serve their Country deserve to be honored!”

Stone seems to forget that the soldiers memorialized by Silent Sam were fighting AGAINST the United States. Or does he really think that the German and Japanese soldiers who fought against our troops in World War II should also be honored on Veterans Day?

Clyde Frazier

Chapel Hill

An avoidable lawsuit

The lawsuit against the city of Durham for its discriminatory policing statement was a surprise to those who were appealing to both the City Council and the Human Relations Commission to remove the offensive and altogether politically motivated inclusion of Israel’s name.

We are especially concerned that the attorney included Police Chief Davis’ name in the complaint. She, had, in fact, warned the council on March 30: “I find this issue to be an unnecessary distraction and potential roadblock to that progress.” She also invited them to talk with her when she said: “[the Israeli exchange a] highly academic training has no police operations component, and challenges selected participants to become 21st Century police leaders.” But they never invited either her or the previous chief to talk.

Now the council faces unnecessary use of public money, a problem they could solve with a settlement of the sort we have asked for several times. It is time for them to stand up to the leadership responsibility of admitting a mistake, changing the statement to remove the word and most importantly, apologizing to the city’s prized police chief.

Robert Gutman

Durham

Bring Durham Together

Mayor Schewel has taken it upon himself to blame supporters of the president for the tragedy in Pittsburgh. He says: “We must call on the president and his followers to end the hateful rhetoric that is empowering people on the violent fringes of American life.” He offers no justification for his attack. Aren’t his words the actual hateful rhetoric in this situation?

Over 28,000 Durham residents voted for President Trump in 2016, 7,000 more votes than the mayor received when he ran a year later. Instead of attacking fellow residents, why doesn’t the mayor deal with Durham’s issues, such as the deplorable lack of black-owned businesses in Durham under his administration, as your paper reported last week. That would be real leadership serving Durham. Mayor Schewel’s attack was inappropriate and not in the best interests of Durham.

Mr. Mayor, please don’t be tone-deaf to the needs of Durham. Bring Durham together.

Dick Ford

Durham

