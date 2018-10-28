Letters: Church’s tiny houses sets big example for others to follow

Let church be an example

Regarding the news story “The stuff of the gospel’: Church hopes 3 tiny houses set an example for others” (Oct. 21):

What encouraging news to read of the Church of the Advocate building small homes on their property.

Everyone needs a home. If more churches with land — and I’m sure there are many — would follow suit, then maybe homelessness would be a problem of the past.

Hopefully the Church of the Advocate will be an example that others will follow.

Gale Patrick

Durham

Every mother and child

Parents of newborns in North Carolina are quite fortunate that they have the opportunity to get their babies tested for two rare genetic disorders at no cost to them (“You can get your baby tested for two rare genetic disorders — for free,” Oct. 22) while across the world, 5.6 million children still die of preventable and treatable causes each year. Additionally, about 303,000 women die annually from pregnancy-related causes.

USAID has set a goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030. To reach this goal, the agency developed a plan to work with countries to create sustainable change by implementing high-impact interventions that are customized to fit each country’s needs. To ensure that USAID stays on track with this plan, strong congressional oversight is necessary.

I call on Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to sign onto the bipartisan Reach Every Mother and Child Act (S. 1730). This act proposes reforms that hold USAID accountable to enact a more effective approach to save more lives. Last Congress, this legislation had the most bipartisan support of any global health bill in recent years. Our representatives have the chance to make sure that every child, regardless of where they are born, has a healthy start to life. They must seize this opportunity.

Juhi Modi

Chapel Hill

Next steps for Sam

The circus continues in the courts of Orange County, North Carolina, as scofflaws of all persuasions are let off the hook for their bad behavior with a judicial finding of “shame on you but, it’s not your fault, the university is to blame.”

Now we can quit wondering how a hunk of metal, the presence of which was previously mostly used to determine the purity of passersby, has taken on such heady symbolism that near riots are staged because of it.

What to do? Here are a few suggestions:

1. Take it down. Sure it’s technically illegal, but what court in Orange County is going to convict? Besides, Chancellor Folt may enjoy washing police cars while serving a community service sentence.

2. Move it to The Pit and inaugurate a ”Dress Silent Sam Day” every April 1 where students can adorn the statue with various clothing items. Provide free beer and you have a winner.

3. Cede the property the statue stands on to the town of Chapel Hill. Let them worry about it. After all it was put there by local citizens, not the university.

4. Alternatively, you could charge rent to the citizens of Chapel Hill for letting the statue stay there and spend the money on lottery tickets for the student body .

5. Move it to the entrance of the Legislative building in Raleigh where it can be enjoyed daily by those who helped create a problem that could have been easily resolved.

Robert L. Porreca

Hillsborough

Fascist creep

Let’s face it. We now live in a corporate state that speaks through the mouths of pathological liars, that takes children forcibly from refugees and asylum seekers, replaces environmental protections with ecocidal policies, suppresses the vote, denies climate change, threatens Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid, transfers billions in tax cuts to the rich increasing economic inequality, threatens journalists and freedom of press, supports murderous regimes, conducts a 17-year war in the Middle East while simultaneously supporting Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen with U.S.-supplied arms, tries to suppress demonstrations, exports weapons for huge profits to thug regimes, has a ruling family knee-deep in corruption, perpetuates treaty violations and pillages indigenous lands with oil and gas pipelines, panders to neo-Nazis and white supremacists, and murders unarmed black men with impunity while the evangelical base remains supportive and silent.

It’s time to use the F word. This country creeps towards a Fascist State that is slowly being normalized. It’s not too late, but time is running out.

This is not a democracy, but rule by the most powerful and greedy forces on the planet. It will take more than a mobilized vote by youth and conscious people to turn this around. We also need an empowered labor movement, demanding not just a living wage and sustainable energy, but one capable of mobilizing a national strike. That is what this corporate state understands. And if life on this earth is to survive, this tyrannical crowd must be driven from power.

Timothy McGloin

Durham

Judge Hill did what was fair

Earlier this year, the legislature proposed dividing Durham County into three judicial districts for this year’s election. Had that happened, each judge would have been voted on by only one-third of Durham County’s residents.

One of the duties of the chief judge in Durham is to lobby the legislature for Durham County’s best interests. Judge Hill told the legislature that it would be unfair for a judge to be elected by one-third of the citizens while presiding over cases affecting all Durham County residents.

Judge Hill is a Republican who likely would’ve been re-elected in a landslide in the northern district, had there been a three-district election. Judge Hill set aside his own personal interests for those of the citizens of Durham County. He did what was fair. Please join me in re-electing Judge Jim Hill to the bench in Durham County District Court.

Wendy Lindberg

The writer has been a Durham County Assistant public defender for the past nine years. She is a Democrat.

Baxton understands issues

Dawn Baxton deserves our vote for Superior Court. As the senior assistant Durham County Public Defender for 12 years, most of her cases have been tried in Superior Court, and her 19 years as a trial attorney with the Public Defender’s office give her the experience needed to be an outstanding judge.

Baxton was born and raised in the part of eastern North Carolina this district includes and where this judge will spend considerable time. She has a deep understanding of the issues faced in that part of North Carolina as well the urban issues of Durham. Throughout her law school years at NCCU and her decades of work for Durham County Baxton has championed racial and social equity. In addition she has taught and been a trial advocacy coach at NCCU law school for 13 years as well as a trial school faculty member at the UNC School of Government for 10 years. Baxton’s seven years on the Durham County Board of Elections includes the 2016 election where she worked in bipartisan fashion to defend and protect the integrity of Durham’s vote.

Durham County deserves a Superior Court Judge like Dawn Baxton. Please join me in voting for her.

Carol Anderson

Durham

Election letters

