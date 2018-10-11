Get help, or help someone, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

1 in 4 women
One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime, and on average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner.
Throughout October, communities across the country will mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate the tremendous progress that victim advocates have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.
The Durham Mayor’s Council for Women stands with survivors and encourages community members to reach out to your loved ones and help those around you.
If you or a loved one want to learn more about how to get help, or if you are interested in volunteering please reach out to the Durham Crisis Response Center, 206 N. Dillard St. in Durham. Crisis line 919-403-6562 (English) or 919-519-3735 (Spanish). Administrative: 919-403-9425; www.durhamcrisisresponse.org
Submitted by Nida Allam, chair, on behalf of the Durham Mayor’s Council for Women
Retest light-rail numbers
Regarding the news story “Consultants see half-billion dollar potential in Durham, Orange light-rail stations” (Oct. 4)
The consultant could be way off on economic-development opportunities for the Gateway station area. Two factors not mentioned are the costs of the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project and the traffic congestion at Interstate-40 and U.S. 15-501 that will shortly be gridlocked.
Gotriangle’s numbers need to be tested again by Davenport, Orange County’s consultant, so all of us could accept the projected costs of the light rail project if the county leaders would insist on good numbers.
Second, the costly improvements planned for 15-501 are 10 years away, while the planned buildout of already permitted projects are around the corner. We need short-term improvements. The light rail is bound to be a white elephant by the time it is built, and the costs are robbing of us of transit solutions we need right now.
Julie McClintock
The writer is a former member of the Chapel Hill Town Council.
Trees our best protection
“America’s fastest-growing suburb is in the Triangle” (July 18) announced that Apex is growing faster than any other suburb in America. When I moved to Apex in 2015, the biggest deciding factor for me wasn’t the development — it was the tall, beautiful trees native to the South.
I have always been a nature lover, and fell in love with the trees and wooded areas in Apex and along my drive to work in Durham. But I’ve been shocked and disheartened at how rapidly forested areas have been overtaken by developers, as more and more new homes fill those once beautiful landscapes.
It seems to me that our elected officials are allowing this extreme over-development without any concern for the ramifications from deforestation. Town and state ordinances could prioritize keeping forested areas intact at the same time as allowing sustainable development.
Trees are our best protection against climate change and protect us from flooding; we should be doing everything we can to keep them intact. That is why I’m calling on our elected officials to take a stand for forests. The urgency of the climate crisis demands that we take action now to stop forest destruction on every level. Every positive step we take is one step closer to a healthier planet. One tree and forest at a time.
Catherine Gossweiler
Apex
Pigs felt fear
Hurricane Florence caused immense flooding and destruction throughout eastern North Carolina. One largely overlooked tragedy was the drowning of an estimated 6,000 pigs and 3 million chickens trapped in confined animal feeding operations.
As we cheered the videos of rescuers bringing cats and dogs to safety, little thought was paid to the animals destined to become bacon and chicken nuggets. As the water rose within the confines of their barns, the pigs felt the same fear that dogs would have felt in that situation. The only difference was our lack of empathy. There were no rescuers coming for them.
Not only is this an unnecessary and inhumane loss of life, it is an environmental catastrophe. Looking at the aerial images of these flooded “farms,” bloated carcasses and the sheen of tons of putrid animal excrement can be seen floating.
Heidi Cope
Durham
