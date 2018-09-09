Letters: History will judge senators’ votes on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

Vote against Kavanaugh

As a citizen of North Carolina I insist that Sens. Tillis and Burr vote against Judge Kavanaugh for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Aside from the many ways he is a danger to the settled laws and prior judgments of the court, he has been accused of perjury several times, under oath, in the Senate. If he is confirmed, the public will see that he is impeached, tried and convicted.

This will be our senators’ only chance to do the right thing. History will judge their actions, and they must distinguish themselves as elected officials who can stand up to power and corruption. If they pass on this chance to do right by our democratic republic, they will be forever tarnished by their cowardice.

Lawrence Winn

Durham

Witches and snitches

President Donald Trump should stop worrying about a nonexistent witch hunt, and spend all his time stopping the snitch hunt, if he wants to stifle the real truth.

Ben Cooper

Hillsborough

Time for impeachment

Regarding “Trump Late Tweet Rips James’ Smarts Before Ohio Rally” (Aug. 5):

The United States’ lowest I.Q. president, Donald Trump, has the audacity to disparage Lebron James and Congresswoman Maxine Water of California.

Donald Trump was a low-functioning college student transferred from his initial college enrollment by his father due to poor academic performance and behavior. Trump was enrolled in a military ROTC program to learn discipline to make him a better person. As a cadet commander in 1960 prior to his graduation he was given five deferments from the Draft Board, including for bone spurs on his feet. This privilege during the Vietnam conflict was his.

In my family of 13 siblings the measure of a person was how you treated another human. Lebron James learned those attributes in a single-parent home in Akron, Ohio. James is building a tuition-free school that will evolve into a high school. Graduating students’ college scholarships will be free. That is the true measure of a multimillionaire.

Trump’s attempted denigration of Congresswoman Waters is equally repulsive. Trump learned his racist behaviors from his father. They built apartments in New York City and refused to rent to African-Americans.

Impeachment proceedings need to be convened in the future.

Edward G. Bell

Durham

Connecting over coffee

A few days after I read an article about how disconnected many people feel, despite all the online methods of communicating, I had breakfast with a friend at the Waffle House.

The black coffee was so good and steamy hot. My time there reminded me of a meal at yet another Waffle House years ago.

Then, I sat across the table from a gentleman and listened to him place his order as I looked down. I heard him say, “Waffles light beige.” I looked up and saw him gently wiping an eyelash from his eye.

Such a strong man in such an important position. Yet he wiped his eye just like a little child would. That was a moment I never forgot. He was vulnerable to a tiny eyelash, even while being particular and commanding in how he liked his food.

I smiled, and he smiled back at me. That is what connectedness is.

On texts, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, we cannot see the eyes or hear the tone of voice. We cannot see the lips curl into a smile while words are being said. The internet may seem like a fast and convenient way to send group emails, but people do have a sincere need to be connected — in person.

Evelyn Dove-Coleman

Kinston, NC

Save SNAP

SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) is the cornerstone of our country’s fight against hunger, helping more than 40 million people put food on the table. But recently, the House of Representatives passed a farm bill that would take SNAP away from people struggling to find work - even though SNAP helps people find and keep work. Fortunately, the Senate’s farm bill is bipartisan and protects SNAP. We need to make sure it stays that way. I urge lawmakers in both the House and Senate to get behind a final farm bill that’s bipartisan and ensures all Americans have enough to eat.

Youmna Elkamhawy

Cary