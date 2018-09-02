Letters: Standing up to hateful people

Fighting for their homes and families

At first I wasn’t sure I wanted to be a part of the vigil at Silent Sam’s base, because I felt this would let the left make people like ACTBAC look like bad guys.

After giving it some thought, I concluded this was about standing up to a group of people that think it’s OK to tear things down they do not agree with. People who claim groups like ACTBAC are a hate group when really it’s the Antifa and BLM people who are raging with hate. Groups like Antifa and BLM hate everything they do not agree with and will do whatever they can to destroy it. They were there screaming F the police.

The ACTBAC leader started the vigil by saying we were there to pay respect to Silent Sam and what he represented – part of our Southern heritage. We were there to let all those hateful people know we were going to stand up to them destroying our history. We were not there because we hated anyone, but because we love our history and heritage.

Many Southerners respect this history because it shows a love for their ancestors who fought against a Northern Army crossing the land, burning crops, destroying homes, killing and raping. The Confederate soldiers were fighting for their homes and families. For many, that was the only reason they fought.

I’m not a white supremacist, KKK member, Nazi, or even a member of ACTBAC. I am just proud Southerner sick of all the hoodlums breaking and tearing down things because it hurts their feelings. At some point we have to stand up to this madness or it will get worse. They will never be satisfied until everything they hate is destroyed, and the next thing they destroy may be something important to you.

Jason Lloyd

Durham

Obama was wrong!

Obama had some idealistic vision that he would bridge the gap between Republicans and Democrats moving forward, solving the huge disaster he inherited from the Bush administration. He should have opened his eyes the day Mitch McConnell stated his intention to “make Obama a one-term president.”

The Supreme Court was wrong about relaxing the Voting Rights Act and allowing corporate money to pollute our electoral system. The day after the Supreme Court ruling on voting, red states including North Carolina, went into gear doing everything they could to make it as hard as possible for minorities to vote.

I wonder how many man hours the Republicans in Raleigh have wasted on this issue and how many more they will burn taking it to the Supreme Court? The amount of money saturating state and federal elections from corporations and rich millionaires is grossly obscene! Who was it that said more voices? As it turned out corporations and a few millionaires are buying judges and political races, diminishing the voices of the rest of us.

The Republicans in Raleigh and our federal government will continue to grind away at voting and civil rights, public education, science and the environment and WE will be wrong again if we don’t go out and vote in record numbers to put a stop to this right-wing dark age before it’s too late!





Bob Vasile

Durham

Never part of postal workers agreement

As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees onto Medicare Part B, after they previously declined this coverage.

While hailed as a way to improve USPS’ finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.

Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.

Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service’s problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, H.R. 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.

Jim Dukeman

Apex

Speak up

