Where the real blame lies in the Silent Sam toppling

Where blame lies
I am a 72-year-old, lifelong resident of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill since 1970, and had a great uncle who taught history at UNC-Chapel Hill, and siblings, nieces and cousins who graduated from UNC. My grandfather was a history professor and dean at another college in North Carolina.
I believe Chief Blue and the Chapel Hill Police department did the correct thing: They kept the peace and kept people from getting hurt. There was no way to know if anyone in that crowd of nearly 300 had any guns, and if anyone — police officers or others — had gone to pull anyone off the statue someone would have been hurt one way or the other.
The town’s police do NOT have authority on campus other than to be support. Our Police Department and UNC Police were damned if they intervened and damned if they didn’t. I will be grateful for personal safety and that no one was hurt or killed any day over saving a statue. You can replace statues, you cannot replace lives!
If one needs to assign blame for students and other protesters removing a symbol of racism, oppression, Jim Crow, and hate from our campus and community, then look at the UNC administration and UNC Board of Trustees and Board of Governors. They have had at least an entire year (and longer) to relocate Silent Sam to a museum or other location where it could be used to teach classes about racism, oppression, hate, and the Jim Crow South. They buried their heads in the sand and allowed the situation to worsen. They had to know that if they did not intervene and relocate the statue that the students and/or others would do so
Molly McConnell Sr.
Chapel Hill
When lawlessess is commendable
In response to R. Kevin Stone’s letter, “Restore Silent Sam,” (Aug. 28):
The era of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy demand Silent Sam be restored with in (90 Days) as per the law. I find that law a flawed one passed by a majority Republican legislature. It is an outright travesty to equal justice for all citizens of North Carolina.
R. Kevin Stone is absolutely right that “all people” do not align with his constituency. Granted, lawlessness is unacceptable but, in this climate it is commendable. African Americans for years were slaves in North Carolina and a Civil War set them free within a “Perfect Union.” A new day and reckoning is upon us.
Citizens of North Carolina have evolved with new residents over the years who do not accept racist views in the New South. “Silent Sam” should be moved permanently from the UNC campus and stored in a location where other relics like this one are stored.
Edward G. Bell
Durham
Stand up the delusional man
An open letters to Sens. Burr and Tillis:
Senator, you may think you’re being pragmatic by not standing up to Trump as he builds his cult on lies and insults, but he’s working to solidify his power and as soon as he has, party will be irrelevant. He has shown time and time again how he only cares about himself and his interests.
Every day that you let his farcical attacks on truth and reason continue uncontested he builds a stronger populist cult that will be completely indifferent to you, inasmuch as you disagree with them, when they reach critical mass. At some point it will be too late to stand up and not become “an enemy of the American people,” even for individuals in positions of power and responsibility, such as yourself.
You must stand up to the delusional man in the Oval Office as he weaves his lies and delusions into the American fabric, before it’s too late.
Bryan Shepherd
Durham
A dangerous job
Since the beginning of our great country there have been just about 2,000 senators. Of those, 301 have died in office. That’s about a one in seven mortality rate for senators. Only Walmart greeters have a higher mortality rate because their job is so stressful.
Alan Culton
Chapel Hill
Comments