08/05 What You’re Saying: Denise Hester, Joan F. Walsh, Daniel Zimmerle, Christopher Rose, Jeanne Yocum, Erik Raudsep, and Ashley Troth

Will miss Krogering
Regarding the column “Last days of Krogering get personal for this Durham shopper” (July 29):
I enjoyed Howard Craft’s My View column and I, too, feel sad about Kroger’s departure. I also was a long-time Kroger customer having first gone there with my grandma when Kroger was in Forest Hills Shopping Center on University Drive.
After leaving Durham I too shopped at Kroger in Atlanta where Kroger had a significant presence in black neighborhoods. Kroger in the ATL was one of the first chains to institute 24-hour shopping and I loved it.
But so much for nostalgia. We must remember that Kroger is a business no matter what attachment we assign to our “relationship.” I suspect that Kroger is repositioning itself to capture the market that will be the most profitable and is moving away from its traditional base in this area. We’ll make other grocery choices, but I’m not at all excited about paying higher prices and “teetering.”
Denise Hester
The war on unions
Amid the constant and ever-more-amazing stupidities (we all need a picture ID to buy groceries, right?), cruelties (wrenching children from parents, claiming life-threatening violence is not reason for asylum), illegalities (collusion, conflict of interest), and constant lying of the Trump regime, one area is rarely mentioned.
There has been a war on unions in this country for decades, and it’s getting worse. Extensive coverage of the Kroger closings in our area has not once mentioned, that I’ve seen, the fact that Kroger stores are unionized and Harris Teeters are not. So Kroger gets to close a bunch of unionized stores and replace them with non-unionized stores, and we’re left with non-union choices in supermarkets. Thank goodness for the Durham Coop Market, but it’s still a small store.
Trump, like all oligarchs, hates unions. Besides being good buddies with Putin, he’s also fond of Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president. Duterte is, from what I’ve read in the New Yorker and elsewhere, a classic dictator. He recently disclaimed any responsibility for the vicious police violence against striking NutriAsia workers there, another issue that doesn’t appear in the so-called “liberal” media here.
There must be a way for ordinary people of all ethnicities, ages, and political affiliations to talk with one another. The common interest of 99 percent of people, regardless of their differences, is in sharp conflict with the interest of the wealthiest 1 percent. If the majority can’t work together, our situation will continue to worsen as both income inequality and wealth inequality continue to grow.
Joan F. Walsh
Durham
To the husband, wife and lover
Regarding the news story “He slept with a married woman. Now a judge says, pay the jilted husband $8.8 million” (July 26):
To the husband: Not condoning what occured, but move forward with life. Learn from your mistakes. Realize the marriage was bad and rejoice that you aren’t still in the relationship. Find a good wife, love her well, and have a great life. It can and is done every day all across the world. To the wife: Not wise. End the relationship before you get into a relationship, but don’t do what you did ever again. To the lover: Stupid! The few moments of ectasy are not worth the guilt, shame, and fear that it brings. Hope you grow a brain. For everyone involved, there is forgiveness and restoration. Seek it.
Daniel Zimmerle
People are not property
Regarding the news story “He slept with a married woman. Now a judge says, pay the jilted husband $8.8 million” (July 26):
These laws are ridiculous. And they treat people’s spouses like they are property.
It is way past time to get rid of these relics from a more patriarchal and religous era. I have never seen a marriage fall apart or people cheating that didn’t involve some blame on both parties in a marriage. The basis of this law is that your spouse is property and somehow some other person deprived you of things you owned and were due in that person. Any concept of marriage or partnership that treats the participants as property is doomed to fail anyway. Which is probably why marriage is a dying institution.
Christopher Rose
Funny UNC leadership
Regarding the news story “UNC Board won’t take up issue of Silent Sam” (Aug. 1):
The quick flip flop by UNC’s new board chair, Harry Smith, is astounding and does not bode well for his leadership of this important governing grouop. To stand in public and state there is going to be a conversation about Silent Sam and then within in hours release a statement saying the board will not take up this pressing issue reeks of both incompetency and hypocrisy.
Smith spoke in the public meeting about following “a healthy process” and then quickly decided there would be no process and no conversation. We are left to speculate about what changed his mind. Nothing is healthy about this brand of leadership. In fact, to use the word “leadership” in this context is a joke.
Jeanne Yocum
Durham
Crime victims’ right
Many citizens may not realize that North Carolina’s victims of crime do not share equal rights as the accused in the state constitution. It seems like common sense that victims of crime are guaranteed rights like notification of custody, or told about the release of their accused attacker; But NO. They are not even informed when there is a bail hearing - or allowed to speak at a sentencing hearing.
For victims of crime in North Carolina, there is no law to make sure they are given these common sense rights. Think of it this way, if there was the horror of a family member or friend who suffered a rape, I would want that survivor to be kept informed through the entire legal process, including parole, to make sure she is heard and ensure that monster is kept in prison. Sadly there are so many victims or surviving family members that are not.
Our General Assembly recently voted overwhelmingly in favor of a law to guarantee these vital rights to victims. This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue this is an everyone issue. It’s known as Marsy’s Law, this constitutional amendment will be voted on by all of us this November. I urge my fellow voters to support rights for victims in our constitution.
Personally this is the only one of the amendments up for vote that I support.
Vote YES for Marsy’s Law on Nov. 6. Our state’s victims of crime deserve equal rights.
Erik Raudsep
Durham
Stop and smell the roses
Want to expand your gardening knowledge, connect with other like-minded people, and share your knowledge through community service?
Register now to attend an information session for the Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program. The sessions will be held at the Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., on the following dates: Aug. 21, 2-3 pm; Aug. 30, 10-11 am; Sept. 12, 6-7 pm; Sept. 14, 2-3 pm; Sept. 18, 10-11am; and Sept. 20, 6-7 pm. Applicants are required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April.
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research developed at North Carolina A&T University and N.C. State University. Each Master Gardener is required to volunteer 40 hours of community services approved by the Durham County Program per calendar year. Examples of volunteer activities include: answering gardening questions at public events or via telephone, conducting demonstrations, writing for a garden blog, or helping maintain the Briggs Avenue Community Garden.
To register for an information session, please call 919-560-0521 or email pana_jones@ncsu.edu.
Ashley Troth
N.C. Cooperative Extension
Speak up
