08/03 What You’re Saying: Jim Kellough, Brenda Buie Burnette, Lou Meyers, and Shelly Green

Changes are for the better
Today from my office window downtown I see Korean, Japanese and Chinese faces passing by. They are headed for the MSushi corner.
In 1992 from my office window on Main Street across from Woolworth's I saw mostly brothers and sisters changing buses and shopping. I see the same people now at the YMCA, the Senior Center and bus hub. I no longer see Oscar passing out quarters to everybody.
Things changed from about eleven years ago when the aggressive panhandlers were pushed out and the Georges Rousse Project pulled everyone into downtown. Recently when the Afro-American bike clubs from N.J., S.C. and N.C. met up around the Armory and the N.A. groups met at the Convention Center, I wondered if the white people had evaporated. Bimbe at Rock Quarry is more family and vendor friendly now. Kwanzaa is better at Horton, since the parking is easy. Everybody can be found at the Armory and the Carolina. I'm hip but too poor to eat downtown.
We are most fortunate that Durham is a place of economic integration and cultural inclusiveness rather than a shame and blame town.
Jim Kellough
Durham
Glad to be home in Durham
I have been a way for most of the summer. House and pet sitting for my son's canine family has been challenging and fun.
However I have not received one wave or nod from a neighbor in this Eastern N.C. suburban subdivision. I haven’t heard one siren. and, the Mexicans across the street are flying two American flags ... SMH!
At home in Durham, everyone is in your family, in your business and/or in your face.
Brenda Buie Burnette
Durham
Presidential expiration date
President Trump is a political roach motel.
Republicans are stuck to him.
They have checked in, but they won’t check out.
Infestation will be under control after the mid-terms.
Final toss-out date: Nov. 3, 2020.
Lou Meyers
Durham
Arts need our support
The Durham-Chapel Hill metro area ranks high for cultivating an elevated level of arts activity per capita. In fact, it ranks seventh among medium-sized Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) according to Southern Methodist University’s National Center for Arts Research, which just released its fourth annual Arts Vibrancy Indexranking more than 900 communities across the country.
The index examines the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in each county. Key performance indicators are measured in the following areas: arts alliances and service organizations, arts education, art museums, community, dance, music, opera, performing arts centers, symphony orchestra, theater, other museums, and multidisciplinary performing arts.
This is a critical time to elevate the importance of arts and culture. The nonprofit arts community is faced with threats to eliminate federal funding, tax law changes that threaten charitable giving, as well as an atmosphere of environmental turbulence and uncertainty. We’re thrilled to celebrate arts vibrancy in our community.
Asheville is the only other North Carolina destination that ranked in the top 10 of small, medium, or large metro areas, coming in fifth in the medium-sized MSA category.
And speaking of arts, if you’ve been by the Corcoran Street parking deck lately you probably have noticed a beautiful art wrap being installed. The design from artist Olalekan Jeyifous is the first major public art work of the Durham SmART Initiative from the N.C. Arts Council, under which is the leadership of the Durham Arts Council.
Shelly Green
President and CEO
Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau
