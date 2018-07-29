07/27 What You’re Saying: Patricia Lang, Matthew Carter, W.B. Turner, Nancy Milio, James T. Crouse, and Robert Y. George

Frontier ‘just fine’
After reading Monday’s article about how “RDU’s fastest-growing airline is low on fares and frills, but high on complaints,” I wanted to share my recent experience on Frontier Airlines.
My husband and I flew nonstop from RDU to Portland, Maine, a trip that usually requires a stopover in Philadelphia or New York. This cut our travel time in half (to an incredible two hours.) The fare was very reasonable but did add up when we chose bulkhead seating with two carry-on bags. It was comparable to what we have paid in the past on Jet Blue to this destination.
Still, not having to change planes and wait for a connection was as they say, “priceless.” The crew were professional and cordial. We brought our own snacks. Frontier flies to/from Portland every other day which suited us just fine.
Patricia Lang
Durham
Protect the right to vote
Most North Carolinians don’t realize that Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly are trying to force voter suppression and disenfranchisement into the state constitution this fall.
This November, voters will find on their ballots a proposed constitutional amendment that requires everyone to present a photo ID to vote. That may sound like a reasonable idea on its face; some say that everyone has a photo ID and that this will protect against voter fraud. But many eligible voters don’t have a photo ID, and voter fraud is in fact a mythical issue.
This solution-in-search-of-a-problem will disproportionately impact poor, elderly, rural voters who were born out of hospital in the Jim Crow era and lack birth certificates. North Carolina citizens who were denied their rights in a previous shameful episode in our history could now lose them again in a new and even more shameful one. It is more shameful because we should have learned lessons from our past.
Hopefully voters this fall will hold those lessons in their hearts, will turn out to the polls in large numbers, and will defeat this unjust, deceptive, and undemocratic attempt to deny our citizens their hard-won right to vote.
Matthew Carter
Hillsborough
Life’s instruction book
I grew up in the 1930s when bootleg whisky was a way of life for some people. The U.S. government was not too happy with the bootleggers so they broke up every still they could find.
Personally I believe the action was because the government couldn’t collect tax on the whisky. So the government opened liquor stores which are now called ABC Stores. They sell to anyone that’s 21 years old or over.
Now that’s not the end of my story. The government today says don’t drink and drive. If you’re caught driving and drinking they fine you so they can add more money to the U.S. coffers. Another thing, they allow you to open bars where the U.S. government can make tax money on that.
What I’m trying to say, we live in a hypocritical world. Advertised on the billboards and in most grocery stores you can buy all kinds of beer, light beer, beer that’s pleasing to the eye. Beer is an alcoholic product and many people get addicted to it. Addiction is a terrible thing that can happen. Now I understand that some states are legalizing pot. Next may be heroin. Mama’s and Daddy’s if it’s OK with you to drink in your home, your children may turn out to be addicted. Addiction sometimes leads to suicide. Who’s at fault? Is it the government, the individual or Mama and Daddy? It doesn’t matter if it leads to a dead end.
My Bible says in Proverbs 22:6, train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it. Many families never read the instruction book for life.
W.B. Turner
Hillsborough
Tariffs hurting farmers
Another self-inflicted crisis – this time it involves farmers who are losing their overseas markets as a result of Mr. Trump’s tariffs to strike back against alleged unfair trade deals. (“Cooper to Trump: Stop tariffs that are harming NC farmers” July 19)
Having caused the damage, Mr. Trump comes to the rescue with $12 billion in taxpayer funds to underwrite farmers’ losses.
But he won’t share public funds with families who run out of money for food, nor provide for those who can’t afford health insurance, or secure housing or quality education.
Mr. Trump is also generous with Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], which treats immigrants and asylum seekers like commodities, rather than families trying to exercise their human rights. He aggressively ends Temporary Protective Status for many thousands who must return to still unsafe countries. He even is pursuing naturalized citizens, the thousands who are now Americans and have been living ordinary lives, raising kids, working, paying taxes, serving their communities, and threatening them with deportation.
Why isn’t Mr. Trump ordering his people to prioritize those in greatest need, and, where law enforcement is appropriate, deal only with relatively few who may pose a threat, not groups of people who do not? What if he were to write an executive order to deal with all people with respect, to do justice with mercy; and to share our tax dollars with those who have no voice as well as those who do?
Nancy Milio
Chapel Hill
Founding football?
Regarding “Fedora says football under an ‘attack’ that could hurt country” (July 19): I always have been proud of UNC for its educational prowess, renowned graduates and classy athletic teams (e.g., Dean Smith). Then came the legislature’s assaults on liberal arts education – and now, Larry Fedora.
First, coach-turned-scientist Fedora denied scientific or medical causation between football violence and brain injury/CTE. Maybe coach learned this at Austin College, but I don’t find any articles by him remotely related to science or medicine.
Second, I had no idea that football was vital to the existence of our republic, as coach claims. Thank goodness our founding fathers could take the time away from football to pen the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
So, let a few more other people’s sons entertain us and take the hits. We cannot let devastating injuries curtail our ravenous pursuit of athletic entertainment. Don’t change the game – deny the science.
I am hoping that coach will favor us with more of his knowledge and tell us what positions the Founding Fathers played. Was Washington the Colonials’ QB? Jefferson a TE? Adams a slot back? And Franklin an OL?
James T. Crouse
Raleigh
‘Tar Heel hero’
Regarding “C.D. Spangler Jr. | 1932-2018 Former UNC leader advocated low tuition, academic freedom” (July 24):
C.D. Spangler, who succeeded Bill Friday as UNC-President, will be remembered as a Tar Heel hero for his tenure of 11 years at the helm of higher education in North Carolina.
As a retired UNCW marine biology professor, I admired him for his full support of marine science, as evident from his statement below:
“There is a general feeling that marine science is going to become very much more important to the state of North Carolina and the people of North Carolina. Consequently, it is not unusual for the institutions to want to stake out a claim to such an important future.”
Robert Y. George
Wake Forest
Vigil Tuesday night
On Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m., the Religious Coalition joins the family of Willie Pete Robinson Jr. in a vigil to honor his life. We will gather in the parking lot of Refiner's Fire Community Church (1003 East Main Street, adjacent to Los Primos Supermarket), near where Mr. Robinson was fatally shot on May 29, 2018. A beloved son and faithful friend, his gifts to our community are immeasurable and irreplaceable.
We gather in vigil to honor Willie Pete's life and legacy, to offer comfort to his family and friends, and to reclaim the site of his violent snatching of life as a place of peace. Bishop Willie Jones (Refiner's Fire Community Church) will lead in prayer and reflection. All are welcome.
Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham
Speak up
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, onine comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments