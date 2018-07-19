07/19 What You’re Saying: Amey Miller, Arlen Custer

Will miss Rite Aid
In yet another blow to bricks and mortar retail in the Ephesus-Fordham district of Chapel Hill, Walgreens has bought and now closed (last day July 17) the Rite Aid in Eastgate shopping center.
This store has been an excellent and practical place to shop. The pharmacy department is particularly stellar – caring and skilled. The connections and familiarity built up over time, involving both staff and inventory, are irreplaceable.
My husband got a card from Walgreens, theoretically from “your Walgreen pharmacist, Jim,” which said “We can’t wait to meet you.” Maybe my drugs were less expensive, as I just got a letter, from both Walgreens and Rite Aid. The letter said “we’re honored you’ve chosen us as your pharmacy.” But that’s the thing – choice is precisely what the customers and staff of this store did not have.
Amey Miller
Chapel Hill
Zero tolerance for ignorance
The more we learn about what our government has been doing the more outraged we should be. So I am sorry to say the ones that rush to justification for their nasty attitudes are the ones that forgot to do their research..
In our justice system there are major crimes and minor crimes with varying degrees of each. When a major crime is committed the perpetrator is separated from their loved ones. Then there are the misdemeanors. If you are caught speeding, littering or a multitude or other offenses, you are a criminal. You have broken the law. Are you separated from your loved ones? Under the laws of the United States crossing the borders without permission is a misdemeanor. When you try to hide ignorant, inhuman and nasty attitudes behind some moral and legal justification maybe you are the ones that need to do your research, and try thinking while you are at it.
Of all the many many things humans do I find that increasingly there is only one thing I am developing zero tolerance for. Ignorance. And as I watch the good of America being stripped away piece by piece I grow sadder.
For all those that still have a moral compass and can think, the time is now to stand up a vocalize loud enough to overpower the drone of the nasty and immoral other side. Before the dream of America is gone forever.
Arlen Custer
Durham
‘Grocery wars’
Regarding “Kroger’s layoffs in the Triangle will be larger than expected” (July 5): When Kroger shuts down its local locations, the Triangle will be losing much more than a mid-range grocery store. In our community, 1,652 people will lose their jobs, with Kroger offering little other than a $250 severance check and, almost comically, a resume workshop.
Kroger owners cry that the market demands the change. Perhaps it does, but the fact that Kroger intends to develop its high-end subsidiary in the abandoned locations shows that Kroger is more than a passive participant in that market.
Meanwhile, Kroger refuses to commit to rehiring its own trained and experienced employees – perhaps to make a few dollars for owners, who are fresh off a $1.2 billion share buyback.
It is telling that the representatives of Triangle communities, prominent advocates of job creation when writing love letters to Amazon for its new headquarters, are nowhere to be seen when it comes to defending hundreds of jobs for service-sector workers.
Business analysts note that the “grocery wars” are bifurcating the market between budget and luxury, and it is corporate behavior like Kroger’s that pushes our neighbors into poverty.
Michael Burrows
Durham
Speak up
