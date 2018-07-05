07/05 What You’re Saying: Linda Chamiec-Case, David Pesapane, and Betsy Crites

Fight for abortion rights
Lynne Walter’s op-ed, “Despite court rulings, abortion regulations remain undue burden” (June 27) could not be more timely or important.
Walter’s piece details the ways in which the anti-choice movement has continued to attack access to abortion and reproductive health care despite existing constitutional protections. This unrelenting trend has only intensified in the days since Walter wrote her article.
On June 26 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in NIFLA v. Becerra to uphold a challenge to the FACT Act – a law mandating that fake clinics (aka “crisis pregnancy centers”) provide accurate and factual information. This ruling legally allows fake clinics to continue to deceive and coerce pregnant people with medically inaccurate information, demonstrating the immense power the Supreme Court has to protect or dismantle reproductive rights.
The next day Justice Kennedy announced his retirement from the Supreme Court, creating the opportunity for attacks on reproductive rights to escalate dramatically.
Trump campaigned on the promise of installing a justice committed to overturning Roe v Wade, putting within reach a time when abortion is illegal. Furthermore, a Trump nominee would likely dismantle rights for voters, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and workers, putting all rights of people who are most marginalized under siege.
In the U.S. 1 in 4 women will have an abortion and 70 percent of people believe abortion should be legal. Overwhelmingly people want the constitutionally protected rights we currently have. If we want to keep these rights, we’re going to need to fight for them.
Linda Chamiec-Case
Chapel Hill
Argumentative people
Charles Schulz once wrote, “The less you respond to rude, critical, argumentative people, the more peaceful your life will become.” Unfortunately, while wise words for normal everyday living and interactions, President Trump has made it impossible to do so when talking about the welfare and future of our country under his lack of leadership, foresight and policies.
David Pesapane
Durham
Too much military spending
In June, the U.S. Senate approved an astounding $716 billion for military spending in 2019. This is an increase of $82 billion over the 2017 budget.
On top of this deep dive into the red ink, the Congressional Budget Office recently projected that President Trump’s tax cuts, mostly for the wealthy, will increase the deficit by an estimated $2.3 trillion in the next decade, ultimately taking the debt to 152 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.
Many elected officials have targeted Social Security, health care, nutrition programs, and other safety nets for deep cuts, claiming that “we can’t afford them.” The truth is we can’t afford to have troops deployed in 150 countries. And we can’t afford to let the most privileged in our society not pay their fair share.
Anyone who is concerned about the 41 million Americans with too little food to live healthy lives, the 27.3 million with no health insurance and those who are, or aspire to be, 65-plus years, needs to pay attention to the federal budget and how our senators and representatives vote.
Betsy Crites
The writer is the co-coordinator of End Hunger Durham.
