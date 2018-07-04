07/04 What You’re Saying: Janice Nicholson, Allison Koch, Altha Cravey, Cindy Redman, and Patti Rieser

Not policy, torture
Editor’s note: A guest column by Dorothy Potter Snyder of Hillsborough, “Separating children from their parents is not policy; it’s torture,” (June 29) generated several responses:
Allison Koch: I have spent my entire adult life advocating for women and families. Thank you for interviewing Jan Tedder and sharing her research with children and families so beautifully in such a moving piece about the U.S. government’s action kidnapping children at the borders. And 45 wonders why young people join gangs and groups like ISIS?
John Kramer: Why do the parents of these children subject them to this sort of thing? If they immigrated legally this would not happen.
Altha Cravey: Thanks for a thoughtful op-ed. I like how the question at the end requires us to think deeply about those who support separating children from their families, and why they do it. Racism and xenophobia jump to mind but the op-ed allows me to consider how these fearful emotions are being amplified and deployed. Thanks again.
Cindy Redman: Great article. Pretty much says it all. I hope we keep talking about this until all of the children and babies are finally returned to their parents or caregivers. The problem is unresolved and ongoing. I like the way the writer also narrates the weariness, emotional stress, and fatigue of the nurse she is interviewing. I and so many people I know feel furious, beaten down, frustrated and horrified at what is happening to our country under this administration.
Patti Rieser: Thank you for writing this. As a retired pediatric nurse practitioner, I find the actions of our government around immigration extremely disturbing. We are creating a new generation of scarred and traumatized children and teens who will grow up hating the US, for good reason. This is fodder for terrorist recruitment.
Ignore tweets
“Trump wants to strip undocumented immigrants of rights to due process” (June 25) summarizes the difficulty lawmakers are having in developing legislation to improve immigration policy. One major problem is that the president “gives contradictory directives to Republican allies.”
There are also several references in the article about the president’s tweets, including a tweet that “demoralized Republicans as they headed home for the weekend” and “a pair of tweets sent ... during his drive from the White House to his Virginia golf course.”
I have a suggestion for lawmakers. Start ignoring the president’s tweets. Continue to work on fair, reasonable, meaningful immigration reform. If the president vetoes the legislation, he will be responsible for the lack of progress. Lawmakers should stop letting the president’s inconsistent impulsive tweets make them look like marionettes being dangled on a string.
If Congress would insist that valid communication must be through in-depth conversations or well-reasoned speeches or even serious civil press conferences, they could concentrate on being effective legislators. Isn’t it time that tweets were consigned to the category of ephemeral communication along with graffiti on underpasses?
Janice Nicholson
Durham
Join the conversation
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity.
Comments