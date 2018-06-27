06/30 What You’re Saying: Emmy Grace, U.S. Rep. David Price and Heath Meriwether

Follow the precedent
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. David Price (D-NC) issued the following statement after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.
In 2016, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court 33 weeks before a national election, Mitch McConnell stated “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.” Now, Justice Kennedy has retired a mere 19 weeks before a national election.
As a House member, I do not have the right to vote on confirmations of Supreme Court Justices, but I believe the Senate should follow the precedent set by the Majority Leader and forgo a vote on a confirmation until after the midterm elections. To rush a Trump nominee to a vote would be totally inconsistent and hypocritical.
Farmer film and dinner
The acclaimed new documentary “Farmers for America” will be screened Monday, July 2, at Saxapahaw’s Haw River Ballroom.
There will be locally sourced pulled-pork sandwiches from Reverence Farms and will feature a panel discussion with farmer Suzanne Nelson Karreman, Haw River Mushroom producers Chess and Laura Stewart and Eric Henry of TS Designs. The panel will be moderated by the director of the documentary, Graham Meriwether.
The documentary addresses the major question facing American agriculture in the next 15 years: Who will feed us? With an average age of 60 among today’s farmers, and with 50 percent of American farmland destined to change hands in the next 15 years, the film features farmers from across the country who are creating alternative answers to the way we get most of our food today.
The film is narrated by popular TV host and podcaster Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs,” “Returning the Favor”).
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner followed by a panel discussion at 7:15 p.m. and the film at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Hog Bill hooey
Dear Hog CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) and the N.C. Legislature,
Where are your manners? Don’t you know that it’s impolite to pass gas on your neighbors? Property owners ought to be able to make a stink about hog manure smells and particulate matter in their communities.
Thanks Gov. Cooper for flushing the proposed “Hog Bill” down the toilet. Keep it in the waste lagoon and clean up this bill to uphold the right to protect one’s property from nuisances and incentivize proper waste management instead of protecting the same dirty practices.
Emmy Grace
Durham
Speak up
