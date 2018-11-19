Letters: Congress must protect Mueller investigation from Whitaker

Whitaker should recuse himself

I am a constituent writing to ask my senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Rep. G.K. Butterfield to demand that Matt Whitaker recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation due to his multiple conflicts of interest:

▪ He has expressed public opinions critical of the investigation and suggested that he would shut it down, demonstrating clear bias.

▪ He is personally connected to Sam Clovis, who is within the purview of the investigation for having brought Papadopoulos and Page into the Trump campaign.

▪ He secretly ran interference for Sessions when Sessions’ contacts with Russian ambassador Kislyak became publicly known.

▪ He stated to a fellow CNN panelist that he was going on TV to criticize the Mueller probe in the hopes of being noticed and given a job in the administration.

On top of that, Whitaker has a history of fraudulent business dealings that make him patently unfit to serve in, let alone direct, the DOJ. Please exercise your duty to defend the Constitution and the rule of law by demanding that Whitaker recuse himself and by enacting legislation to protect the Mueller investigation.

Christiane Voisin

Durham

A call for prayers and better lighting

What a privilege to have had the opportunity to work early voting and election day at the polls in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Thank you to all the polite voters, who thanked us the poll workers, for our being there to help them exercise their freedom to vote. It is always wonderful when people with differing viewpoints can express them and have people run for office to support these views.

In light of recent shootings, let’s ask our elected officials to label these “terrorist acts” as they work to promote anarchy and disrupt the peaceful life we all want to enjoy in America. By labeling shooters in these incidents as terrorist activities the instigator(s) will get the punishment they deserve.

At the same time we need a national call for prayers to help address the mental issues that may be behind many of these senseless acts, as well as a national hotline for people with disturbed thoughts to call in and talk with trained counselors who may direct them to local resources to help de-escalate potential problems. Unfortunately many of our public safety officers spend many hours dealing with mental issues that lead to disruptive actions.

Finally, a request that the Carrboro Town Hall leave the outside lights on behind the building on polling days so workers leaving the building will not trip and injure themselves as they walk to their cars in the dark after work and will not trip and injure themselves. God bless America.

Janice Putnam

Hillsborough

Tillis’ assurances don’t reassure

I sent several letters to Thom Tillis’ office. I called more than once. I even received responses telling me not to worry. Well, if I shouldn’t have worried because Tillis was so convinced that the Russia investigation was safe, then why was Jeff Sessions fired?

His letter to me stated how critically important he feels the Russia investigation is to the health of this country. He assured me that he understood the constitutional crisis created by any attempts to thwart the investigation. Yet he did nothing to protect it. And, quite frankly, here we are!

So, I ask yet again, “What is Thom Tillis going to do do to protect the integrity of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in our 2016 election? And what is he doing to protect this same investigation as it looks into any high crimes and misdemeanors enacted for the benefits of Donald Trump?

Maybe —just maybe — he’ll be honest this time and say he’s planning to do nothing! However, I won’t hold my breath.

Kathleen Repas

Cary