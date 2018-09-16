Florence: 10 dead in NC. Stay off flooded roads, N.C. Gov. Cooper says

At least 10 people have died in North Carolina because of Hurricane Florence, and Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents Sunday to beware of treacherous flash flooding in the days to come.

“Flood waters are still raging across our state,” Cooper said at a noon press conference.

“As this storm continues to churn through North Carolina, it has dumped more than two feet or more in many places,” Cooper said.

He said that’s enough to inundate areas that have never flooded before.

“Never drive through flooded roads. Just a few inches of water can wash your car away,” the governor warned.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 600 road closures across the state, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

Cooper had just returned from surveying damage in Eastern North Carolina by helicopter with the U.S. Coast Guard. He saw the Cape Fear River’s water is well over its banks, and farmland underwater, he said.

Cooper said he mourns the loss of 10 lives in North Carolina and “our hearts go out to the victims’ families.” He said that swift water rescues are underway and more than 900 lives have been saved.

Across the state, around 700,000 people remain without power, he said, and many are likely to be without power “for awhile.”

N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the state is currently involved in a “large-scale search and rescue operation in our coastal counties.” First responders are conducting searches with boats and aircrafts.

Shelters remain a high priority, Sprayberry said. There are about 15,000 occupants in shelters, but that’s a “number you have a hard time tracking.” Officials are already working to establish temporary housing options once the brunt of the storm has passed.

Officials are expecting tens of thousands of homes to be damaged because of the storm, but the full total won’t be known until the storm leaves.

“In the weeks to come, we will set up disaster recovery centers,” Sprayberry said.

Areas throughout the state were hit hard by flooding, including those around the Cape Fear, Neuse, Pungo, Lumber, Rocky, Catawba and Yadkin rivers.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said as of noon Sunday there were 171 primary road closures. That number jumped from Saturday’s total of 60 primary roads closed. Trogdon said two more portions of Interstate 95 had closed overnight Saturday — one near Lumberton and another near Benson. Interstate 40 also had two more closures — near Burgaw and Castle Hayne.

Road access to Wilmington has also been cut off, since US-74 in Columbus County closed, Trogdon said.

“We’re working other contingencies to support Wilmington on the ocean side,” he said.

Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said the patrol responded to 48 collisions and 126 calls for service overnight — most of those for road closures, downed trees and stranded motorists.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Sunday update that Florence continues to produce widespread heavy rains over much of the Carolinas and flash flooding and major river flooding will continue over a significant portion of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City reported Sunday afternoon that the Trent River at Trenton has exceeded record flooding levels and is at 29 feet. They also reported that the river gauge at Chinquapin in Duplin County was topped by rising flood waters and has become unreliable.

The National Weather Service warned early Sunday morning that the worst is not over yet, even as Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Fourteen people have died in the Carolinas because of the storm.