Sections of Durham Freeway, Alston Avenue to close for bridge work

Part of the Durham Freeway and Alston Avenue will close at night this week for work on the Alston Avenue widening project.
From Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 8-10, the interchange will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night while crews install steel girders for the new Alston Avenue bridge over the freeway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The closures are needed to avoid causing a hazard for motorists and pedestrians.
Through traffic on the Durham Freeway will use the on/off ramps at Exit 11 to travel around the closure.
Eastbound traffic on Alston Avenue will use the northbound freeway on-ramp to Exit 12A (Fayetteville Street), turn left to the southbound freeway on-ramp, then take Exit 11 and turn right to continue eastbound on Alston Avenue.
Westbound traffic on Alston Avenue will use the southbound freeway on-ramp to Exit 10A (Briggs Avenue), turn left to the northbound on-ramp, take Exit 11, and turn right to continue westbound on Alston Avenue.
For three to four nights after the last nightly closure, single-lane closures on the Durham Freeway will be in effect as crews finish the installation, a news release said. These will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane in each direction will remain open for travel, so no detour is necessary.
The new Alston Avenue bridge is part of the overall project that also widens the road for more than a mile to reduce congestion and improve safety along the road, according to DOT. Work is scheduled to wrap up in 2019. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
