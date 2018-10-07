NC GOP women stand up for Kavanaugh; say Democrats must ‘pay a political price’

A group of Republican women led by NC GOP vice chairwoman Michele Nix on Sunday accused Democrats of using smear campaigns and resorting to mob rule during last week’s confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nix spoke at a press conference at the state GOP headquarters during a break in a party meeting.

“The Democrat Party has become the party against freedom and liberty, the party of emotion over reason and the party of violence over civil debate,” Nix said. “In short, modern Democrats prefer mob rule over the rule of law. Over the past week, they have shown they will stop at nothing to get their way. Democrats destroyed a good man’s name, a good man’s family, all based on allegations that were refuted by the witnesses and disproved by seven FBI reports.”

Kavanaugh has been through seven background checks during his public service career, according to a Washington Post report. The allegations of sexual misconduct brought against Kavanaugh by three women, including Christine Blasey Ford, resulted in a 46-page report to the U.S. Senate. Neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed by the FBI. Ford’s lawyers and Democrats have been critical of the investigation which they described as limited.

Nix said Republicans recognized the seriousness of sexual assault allegations.





“We as leaders of the leaders of the North Carolina Republican Party stand with those who have survived sexual assault and domestic violence,” Nix said. “Many in our party have suffered this human tragedy. But today we stand for the rule of law and the presumption of innocence and the fundamentals of human decency and fairness.”

Kimberly Reynolds, executive director of N.C. Democratic Party, in a statement questioned Republicans’ commitment to victims of sexual assault.

“Republicans in Congress didn’t care, and instead turned their backs on her and every victim of sexual assault,” Reynolds said, referring to Ford. “Democrats stand with women and survivors of sexual assault and will continue to listen to and fight for women.”

Reynolds said the confirmation of Kavanaugh will change the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has always been an institution above partisan politics — until yesterday,” Reynolds said. “Republicans not only refused to seriously listen to Dr. Ford’s testimony, they appointed someone who showed open hostility and contempt for those who believe and vote differently than they do.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 largely along party lines. Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, were the only two senators who bucked their parties.





Nix said those hearings could have an impact on the mid-term elections on Nov. 6.

“All 2018 campaigns have new meaning,” Nix said. “We do not look at this as a political opportunity. We look at it as an American responsibility. Simply put, if Democrats across the country do not pay a political price for this, then they will do it again.”