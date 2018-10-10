Some Triangle schools closing Thursday due to Hurricane Michael

Several Triangle schools are closing on Thursday due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Michael.

On Wednesday afternoon, Durham Public Schools, Johnston County schools and Orange County schools all announced they’ll be closed Thursday. Durham sdchool official cited the “probability of travel conditions becoming unsafe during the school day.”

All extracurricular and athletic activities have been cancelled Thursday in those districts.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper warns North Carolina residents to "turn their attention to Hurricane Michael" as it tracks notheast from the Gulf Coast to already soaked and flood-ravenged areas of teh state in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning in 66 North Carolina counties as Hurricane Michael neared Florida as a Category 4 storm. The governor called it “a dreadful storm.”

“North Carolina is staring down another powerful hurricane less than a month (after) Hurricane Florence battered our state,” Cooper said at a news conference.

While several school districts around the state have announced they’ll close Thursday, no annoucements have been made by the Wake County school system or Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system.