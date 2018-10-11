He may have died two years ago. Police just found the body.

Carrboro police are investigating the death of a person they think has been dead for two years.
Police found the body in an “advanced state of decomposition” Wednesday afternoon in a home on Roberts Street, said Carrboro Police Capt. Chris Atack.
Fire and zoning officials found the house unlocked when they went to investigate concerns about its stability, Atack said.
Police think the body is that of a black man and have an idea of who it is, but they are awaiting confirmation from the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
No foul play is suspected, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
